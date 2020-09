Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-THIEM Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

NEW YORK - Austria's Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL MLB postpones two Padres-Giants games after positive COVID-19 test Two games between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants at Petco Park have been postponed after a member of the Giants organization tested positive for COVID-19, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday.

GLOBAL-RACE-JAPAN-TENNIS-OSAKA-FEATURE Osaka 'a Jesse Owens of Japan' for racial injustice stand

TOKYO - Naomi Osaka has been the dominant storyline of the 2020 U.S. Open, both for on-court performances that mean she will be playing in Saturday's final and for her vocal support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

UPCOMING:

SPORTS

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the second of three ODIs at Old Trafford, Manchester.

13 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 15 of the Tour de France is a 174.5-km ride from Lyon to Grand Colombier

13 Sep 06:25 ET / 10:25 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Portugal Masters

Final round of the Portugal Masters at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open

Round three of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.

12 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

Round three of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.

12 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix

The Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy hosts the Tuscan Grand Prix - the ninth race of the revised Formula One calendar.

13 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix

Misano Adriatico, Italy hosts the San Marino Grand Prix - the sixth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

13 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-STS-SAO/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Sao Paulo

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Santos v Sao Paulo - Vila Belmiro Stadium, Santos, Brazil - September 12, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

12 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Southampton

Crystal Palace play Southampton in the Premier League.

12 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Leeds United

Liverpool play Leeds United in the Premier League.

12 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City

West Bromwich Albion play Leicester City in the Premier League.

13 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Newcastle United

West Ham United play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

12 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-CGT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - Friendly - Barcelona v Gimnastic Tarragona

Ronald Koeman's first game in charge of Barcelona is a pre-season friendly match against Spanish third-tier side Gimnastic Tarragona at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

12 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-OSA/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Osasuna

Cadiz, promoted for the first time since 2005, host Osasuna in their first game of the La Liga season. The wire will include coverage of Eibar v Celta Vigo.

12 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Athletic Bilbao

Granada play Athletic Bilbao in the opening day of the 2020/21 La Liga season.

12 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

TENNIS-ISTANBUL/

Tennis - WTA International - Istanbul Open

The final of the Istanbul Open - a WTA International tournament.

13 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-KITZBUEHEL/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Generali Open

The final of the Generali Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel.

13 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open

Day one of the Madrid Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

13 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Preview

Players speak to the media ahead of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are expected to play in the tournament. It will be Nadal's first competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

13 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The U.S. Open women's singles final at Flushing Meadows.

12 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT