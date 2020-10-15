REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-VUELTA/

Froome confirmed in Ineos-Grenadiers's Vuelta roster, Roglic on for Jumbo-Visma

The Vuelta a Espana looks set to turn into a Jumbo-Visma v Ineos-Grenadiers battle as Chris Froome was confirmed in the squad for his last race with the British outfit on Thursday.

WEIGHTLIFTING-USA/

Weightlifting-USA, Britain slam ousting of IWF interim president

USA Weightlifting has condemned the 'outrageous' ousting of American Ursula Garza Papandrea as interim president of the world governing body, warning that the troubled sport's future was at stake.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VONN

Alpine skiing-Vonn urges athletes to be mindful of wellbeing amid unprecedented challenges

Winter Olympic athletes are facing enormous challenges ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games, former Olympic Alpine skiing downhill champion Lindsey Vonn told Reuters, as the COVID-19 pandemic has upended "normalcy" across the globe.

UPCOMING

SWIMMING-ISL/

Swimming-ISL news conference ahead of season opener in Budapest

The professional International Swimming League (ISL) holds a virtual news conference ahead of the opening match of the season in Budapest on Friday.

15 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

GOLF-CJCUP/

Golf - PGA Tour - The CJ Cup

Round one of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

15 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ESPORTS-F1/

Esports - 2020 F1 Esports Pro Series

Esport stars take part in the first round of the 2020 Formula One Pro Series.

15 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/NEWZEALAND

Rugby-New Zealand name team to play Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test

New Zealand name their team to face Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden Park in Auckland.

16 Oct

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/AUSTRALIA

Rugby-Australia name team to play New Zealand in second Bledisloe Cup test

Australia name their team to face New Zealand in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden Park in Auckland.

16 Oct

RUGBY-UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - All Blacks and Wallabies get ready for second Bledisloe Cup match in Auckland

The Wallabies and All Blacks get ready to clash in their second Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park.

16 Oct

RUGBY UNION-BLEDISLOE-NZL-AUS/PREVIEW

Rugby-New Zealand host Australia in second Bledisloe Cup test

New Zealand host Australia in their second Bledisloe Cup fixture at Eden park in Auckland after the sides battled to a 16-16 draw in Wellington in the first game.

16 Oct

RUGBY UNION-IRELAND/

Rugby Union - Ireland media opportunity

Ireland hold two press conferences at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin as they prepare for the Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup. The first is at 1245 local time and the second with coach Andy Farrell at 1615

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia is a 192-kilometre ride from Cervia to Monselice.

16 Oct 07:50 ET / 11:50 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/BASEBALL-FANS (PIX) (TV)

Baseball-What can Tokyo Olympics learn from fans at Japanese baseball?

Currently, up to 20,000 fans are allowed to attend baseball and soccer games in Japan. So far, no issues have arisen from having these numbers in, giving hope to organisers of the Tokyo Olympics who are yet to decide whether supporters will be allowed into Games' venues.

16 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DUE-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - FC Dueren v Bayern Munich

FC Dueren face Bayern Munich in a DFB Cup match.

15 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer - England - Premier League goal rush

The Premier League's first four rounds has seen an extraordinary glut of goals. We look at the key stats and crunch the numbers

15 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MUN/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Newcastle United.

16 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Everton.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Arsenal.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Southampton.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton news conference

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool.

16 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT