Jepchirchir breaks own women's-only half marathon record Gydnia, POLAND, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir bettered the women's-only half marathon world record when she took gold in a closely-fought race at the World Athletics half marathon championships in Gdynia on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOTBALL-NFL/ NFL-Colts reopen practice facility after COVID-19 scare Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts reopened their practice facility on Friday after four positive COVID-19 tests were re-tested and came back negative, the National Football League team said.

Sailing-British, American challengers launch America's Cup yachts

WELLINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British challengers INEOS Team UK unveiled their second generation America's Cup yacht in Auckland on Saturday, just 24 hours after fellow challengers American Magic launched their second boat and almost capsized it.

TENNIS-STPETERSBURG/ (PIX)

Tennis - ATP 500 - St Petersburg Open

The final of the St Petersburg Open - an ATP Tour 500 event.

18 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia is a 185-kilometre mountain ride from Base Aerea Rivolto to Piancavallo.

18 Oct 05:20 ET / 09:20 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Scottish Championship

The final round of the Scottish Championship at St Andrews.

18 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-SAS/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v Sassuolo

Sassuolo visit Bologna in a Serie A matches. We will update with details of the later games.

18 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Fulham

18 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-ARAGON/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix

Alcaniz hosts the Aragon Grand Prix - the 10th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

18 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-COLOGNE/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Indoors

The final of the bett1HULKS Indoors in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.

18 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-SARDINIA/

Tennis - ATP 250 - Sardinia Open

The final of the Sardinia Open - an ATP 250 tournament.

18 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

18 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-GGN-SGE/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - FC Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Köln face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

18 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VIL-VAL/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Villarreal v Valencia

Villarreal face Valencia in La Liga.

18 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT