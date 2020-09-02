REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MESSI/

It will be difficult for Messi to remain with Barcelona, says his father

BARCELONA (Reuters) - It will be difficult for Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona after he made public his desire to leave the Spanish club, his father and agent Jorge Messi said on Wednesday as he arrived in the city to negotiate his son's future.

DRAFTKINGS-MICHAEL-JORDAN/

NBA legend Michael Jordan makes bet on DraftKings, will also advise board

DraftKings Inc said on Wednesday basketball legend Michael Jordan will take an undisclosed equity stake in the fantasy sports and gambling company and join its board as a special advisor.

CYCLING-WORLD/

Imola to host 2020 world road championships

Imola's motor racing circuit will host a slimmed down World Road Cycling Championships later this month, the UCI announced on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-LAUSANNE/ (PIX)

Diamond League - Lausanne

Athletics Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

2 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW

First Twenty20 International - England & Australia news conferences

England and Australia look ahead to the first of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

3 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Tour de France

Stage six of the Tour de France is a 191-km ride from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual.

3 Sep 06:10 ET / 10:10 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

PGA Tour - TOUR Championship - Preview

Golfers speak to the media ahead of the season finale TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

2 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

3 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-APR-RBB/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Red Bull Bragantino

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Red Bull Bragantino - Arena da Baixada, Coritiba, Brazil - September 2, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

2 Sep 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-CTB/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Coritiba

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Coritiba - Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 2, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

2 Sep 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference

Belgium continue preparations for their Nations League match away to Denmark. Two players will speak to the media

2 Sep 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-ESP/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Germany & Spain news conferences & training

Germany and Spain hold training sessions and news conferences prior the UEFA Nations League match in Stuttgart.

2 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - England news conference

England midfielder Phil Foden speaks to the media ahead of the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League match against Iceland.

3 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-POL/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Netherlands news conference

Netherlands acting coach Dwight Lodeweges and some of his players address a news conference ahead of Friday's match against Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

3 Sep 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Open

Round two of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

ASHE DAY

1 Kozlova vs Kvitova

2 Djokovic vs Edmund

ASHE NIGHT

1 Osaka (JPN) vs Giorgi

2 Tsitsipas vs Cressy

ARMSTRONG

1 Kerber vs Friedsam

2 Nakashima vs Zverev

3 Pliskova vs Garcia

4 Shapovalov (CAN) vs Kwon

5 Brengle vs Yastremska

COURT 5

2 Harris vs Goffin

2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT