REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

20 Jul 2020 / 22:06 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA/JAMES

    Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 mln at auction

    A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James' 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said.

    MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/

    Can anyone stop Hamilton? Only Bottas, say Ferrari drivers

    Lewis Hamilton leads the Formula One world championship after three races and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas already looks like the only man who can deny the Briton a record-equalling seventh title.

    SOCCER-EUROPE/

    Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings

    Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were the major winners following the resumption of European soccer's big leagues in the wake of the novel coronavirus shutdown but some clubs may wish the season had been declared null and void.

    UPCOMING

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) 

    Olympics-Where we stand one year out from rearranged Games

    Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, where do organisers currently stand in rearranging the Tokyo Games?

    21 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    PEOPLE-BRITAIN/CHARLTON 

    Jack Charlton funeral

    The funeral of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, takes place in Newcastle.

    21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)

    Rugby - SA Rugby news conference to address 2021 calendar

    South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will host a news conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the 2021 calendar and beyond.

    21 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-NEW/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United

    20 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.

    21 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.

    21 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

    21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-EVE/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Everton

    20 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

    20 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio

    Juventus host Lazio in a Serie A match.

    20 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

