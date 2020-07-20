REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA/JAMES
Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 mln at auction
A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James' 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said.
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/
Can anyone stop Hamilton? Only Bottas, say Ferrari drivers
Lewis Hamilton leads the Formula One world championship after three races and Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas already looks like the only man who can deny the Briton a record-equalling seventh title.
SOCCER-EUROPE/
Bayern Munich are Europe's restart kings
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were the major winners following the resumption of European soccer's big leagues in the wake of the novel coronavirus shutdown but some clubs may wish the season had been declared null and void.
UPCOMING
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/1YTG-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-Where we stand one year out from rearranged Games
Following the unprecedented decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, where do organisers currently stand in rearranging the Tokyo Games?
21 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
PEOPLE-BRITAIN/CHARLTON
Jack Charlton funeral
The funeral of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, takes place in Newcastle.
21 Jul 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-ZAF/ (PIX) (TV)
Rugby - SA Rugby news conference to address 2021 calendar
South African Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux will host a news conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the 2021 calendar and beyond.
21 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United
20 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.
21 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.
21 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Everton
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
20 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Lazio
Juventus host Lazio in a Serie A match.
20 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT