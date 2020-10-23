REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/

Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in first Portuguese practice

Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes in the first Portuguese Grand Prix practice in 24 years on Friday, with six-times Formula One world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton second fastest.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ICEHOCKEY-NHL

League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events.

CYCLING-GIRO/

Giro director furious as stage shortened following protest

Furious Giro d'Italia director Mauro Vegni said that "somebody will pay" after a protest by riders forced the 19th stage of the race to be halved in length on Friday.

UPCOMING

GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship

Round two of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

23 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/REPORT

Rugby - International Test - Scotland v Georgia

Scotland mark the re-start of international rugby in the northern hemisphere following the COVID-19 lockdown with a warm-up test against Georgia at Murrayfield.

23 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

MOTOR-ANDRETTI/ (FEATURE)

Motor racing-Investors betting on Andretti search for next Lewis Hamilton

Michael Andretti is convinced there is another Lewis Hamilton out there somewhere and he is going to find him. 23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

23 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SWIMMNG-VENUE (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Inauguration ceremony Aquatics Centre ahead of delayed Games

The Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving events at the Tokyo Olympics, is inaugurated.

24 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

AUSTRALIAN RULES-FINAL/ (PIX)

Australian Rules - AFL Grand Final

The grand final of the Australian Football League competition takes place outside Melbourne for the first time since World War Two because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia is a 190-kilometre ride from Alba to Sestriere but the original route has been changed due to COVID-19 restrictions in France. The race will no longer climb the 2744m-high Colle dell'Agnello and cross into France for the Col d'Izoard, instead climbing Sestriere three times.

24 Oct 04:35 ET / 08:35 GMT

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage five of the Vuelta a Espana is a 184.4-kilometre hilly ride from Huesca to Sabinanigo.

24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-COLOGNE/CHAMPIONSHIPS (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Championships

The semi-finals of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-PRAGUE/ (TV)

Tennis - WTA Premier - J&T Banka Ostrava Open

The semi-finals of the The J&T Banka Ostrava Open - a WTA Premier event.

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TENNIS-ANTWERP/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

The semi-finals of the European Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium

24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-TERUEL/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Teruel Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain - the 11th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

24 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.

24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sampdoria

Atalanta host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SGE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin.

24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Torino

Sassuolo face Torino in a Serie A match. A win will take Sassuolo top at least until Monday

23 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ALY-WCA/REPORT

Soccer - African Champions League semi-final Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca

Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt host last year's runners-up Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final.

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-ANG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Angers

Stade Rennais host Angers in Ligue 1

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United

23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City

West Ham United play Manchester City in the Premier League.

24 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT