REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

23 Oct 2020 / 21:57 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/

    Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in first Portuguese practice

    Valtteri Bottas set the pace for Mercedes in the first Portuguese Grand Prix practice in 24 years on Friday, with six-times Formula One world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton second fastest.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19

    The National Hockey League said on Thursday it decided to postpone its 2021 Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent fan participation at the two signature events.

    CYCLING-GIRO/

    Giro director furious as stage shortened following protest

    Furious Giro d'Italia director Mauro Vegni said that "somebody will pay" after a protest by riders forced the 19th stage of the race to be halved in length on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship

    Round two of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

    23 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-SCO-GEO/REPORT

    Rugby - International Test - Scotland v Georgia

    Scotland mark the re-start of international rugby in the northern hemisphere following the COVID-19 lockdown with a warm-up test against Georgia at Murrayfield.

    23 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

    MOTOR-ANDRETTI/ (FEATURE)

    Motor racing-Investors betting on Andretti search for next Lewis Hamilton

    Michael Andretti is convinced there is another Lewis Hamilton out there somewhere and he is going to find him. 23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)

    Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays

    The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

    23 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2020/SWIMMNG-VENUE (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Inauguration ceremony Aquatics Centre ahead of delayed Games

    The Aquatics Centre, which will host swimming and diving events at the Tokyo Olympics, is inaugurated.

    24 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    AUSTRALIAN RULES-FINAL/ (PIX)

    Australian Rules - AFL Grand Final

    The grand final of the Australian Football League competition takes place outside Melbourne for the first time since World War Two because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    24 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia is a 190-kilometre ride from Alba to Sestriere but the original route has been changed due to COVID-19 restrictions in France. The race will no longer climb the 2744m-high Colle dell'Agnello and cross into France for the Col d'Izoard, instead climbing Sestriere three times.

    24 Oct 04:35 ET / 08:35 GMT

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

    Stage five of the Vuelta a Espana is a 184.4-kilometre hilly ride from Huesca to Sabinanigo.

    24 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    TENNIS-COLOGNE/CHAMPIONSHIPS (TV)

    Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Championships

    The semi-finals of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.

    24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    TENNIS-PRAGUE/ (TV)

    Tennis - WTA Premier - J&T Banka Ostrava Open

    The semi-finals of the The J&T Banka Ostrava Open - a WTA Premier event.

    24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ANTWERP/ (TV)

    Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open

    The semi-finals of the European Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium

    24 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-TERUEL/ (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the Teruel Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain - the 11th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

    24 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.

    24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Sampdoria

    Atalanta host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

    24 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-SGE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

    Bayern Munich face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

    24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-BCS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

    Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig face Hertha Berlin.

    24 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-TOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Torino

    Sassuolo face Torino in a Serie A match. A win will take Sassuolo top at least until Monday

    23 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-CAFCHAMPIONS-ALY-WCA/REPORT

    Soccer - African Champions League semi-final Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca

    Record winners Al Ahly of Egypt host last year's runners-up Wydad Casablanca in the second leg of their African Champions League semi-final.

    23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-ANG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Angers

    Stade Rennais host Angers in Ligue 1

    23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United

    23 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Manchester City

    West Ham United play Manchester City in the Premier League.

    24 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

