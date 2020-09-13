REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-CHAMPION Champion Osaka harnesses sport's biggest spotlight in fight for racial justice

NEW YORK - Naomi Osaka capped a transformative U.S. Open with another Grand Slam title and a challenge to the millions watching across the globe on Saturday to "start talking" about racial justice.

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP MLB roundup: Astros rally past Dodgers in ninth Six consecutive Houston Astros batters reached base to open the ninth inning, starting a five-run uprising that led to a 7-5 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in the opener of a brief two-game series.

GOLF-SAFEWAY Safeway Open set for wild finish with three tied for lead Brian Stuard birdied his final hole on Saturday to join James Hahn and Australian Cameron Percy at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open.

UPCOMING:

SPORTS

GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open

Round four of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.

13 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

Round three of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.

13 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-BOT-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Vasco da Gama

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Botafogo v Vasco da Gama - Nilton Santos Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-CTH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Corinthians

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Corinthians - Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-FOR/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Fortaleza - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - September 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

13 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

Tottenham Hotspur play Everton in the Premier League.

13 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-NAN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Monaco v Nantes

AS Monaco face FC Lens in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the STADE LOUIS II.

13 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-OLM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille

Paris St Germain play Olympique Marseille in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Orange Velodrome stadium.

13 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Real Sociedad

Real Valladolid host Real Sociedad in La Liga. Includes coverage of Villarreal-Huesca and Valencia-Levante.

13 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

14 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SWISS-SOCCER/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Corruption trial of former FIFA secretary general Valcke starts

Swiss prosecutors have charged former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and the chairman of Qatar-based media group BeIN Sports, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in connection with the award of television rights for the World Cup and Confederations Cup

14 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open

Day two of the Madrid Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

14 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - Madrid Open

Day one of the Madrid Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

14 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

Day one of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

14 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

Day one of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

14 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The U.S. Open men's singles final at Flushing Meadows.

13 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT