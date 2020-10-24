REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB
Baseball-Dodgers bounce back to take 2-1 World Series lead
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Los Angeles scored early and often and ace Walker Buehler overpowered the Tampa Bay Rays as the Dodgers bounced back from their Game 2 loss with a 6-2 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Friday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWIATEK
Tennis-French Open winner Swiatek to quarantine after contact with COVID-19
WARSAW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - French Open winner Iga Swiatek said on Saturday she feels good, but will quarantine, after she met Polish President Andrzej Duda who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
OLYMPICS-BACH/
Olympics-IOC chief Bach says Olympic Games cannot be 'marketplace of demonstrations'
Oct 24 (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said the Olympic Games are not about politics and must guard against becoming a "marketplace of demonstrations".
UPCOMING
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Real Madrid
Barcelona face eternal rivals Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' in La Liga.
24 Oct 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Crystal Palace
SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-OLM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Marseille
Lorient host Marseille in Ligue 1
24 Oct 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-GEN-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Genoa v Inter Milan
Genoa host Inter Milan in a Serie A match
24 Oct 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04
Borussia Dortmund face Schalke 04 the Bundesliga.
24 Oct 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Chelsea
Manchester United play Chelsea in the Premier League.
RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-EXE-WAS/ (PIX)
Rugby - England - Premiership Final - Exeter Chiefs v Wasps
Exeter take on Wasps in English rugby's Premiership final at Twickenham
24 Oct 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship
Round three of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.
24 Oct 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-BGN/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Bologna
Lazio host Bologna in a Serie A match
24 Oct 18:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Sheffield United
Liverpool face Sheffield United in the Premier League.
24 Oct 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-FRA-WAL/ (PIX)
Rugby - International Test - France v Wales
France play Wales in friendly international in Paris
MMA-UFC-UFC254/
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 254 - Khabib Nurmagomedov v Justin Gaethje
UFC 254 is headlined by the men's lightweight championship fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Justin Gaethje which will unify the belts.
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Dijon
French champions Paris St Germain entertain Dijon in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-BET/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid face Real Betis in La Liga.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-REC/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sport – Mienirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 25, 2020
24 Oct 00:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TB/ (PIX) (TV)
Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays
The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Four of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
24 Oct 00:08 ET / 00:08 GMT
RUGBY LEAGUE-AUSTRALIA/ (PIX)
Rugby League - NRL Grand Final - Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm
Penrith Panthers take on Melbourne Storm in the grand final of Australia's National Rugby League in front of 40,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium.
25 Oct 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Italian Open
The final round of the Italian Open
25 Oct 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage six of the Vuelta a Espana is the first mountain finish with the riders taking on the 136.6-kilometre mountain route from Biescas to Col duTourmalet in France.
25 Oct 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
The 21st and final stage of the Giro d'Italia is a 15.7-kilometre ride from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan.
25 Oct 12:20 ET / 12:20 GMT
TENNIS-PRAGUE/ (TV)
Tennis - WTA Premier - J&T Banka Ostrava Open
The final of the The J&T Banka Ostrava Open - a WTA Premier event.
25 Oct 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
MOTOR-MOTOGP-TERUEL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Teruel Grand Prix
Alcaniz hosts the Teruel Grand Prix - the 11th race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
TENNIS-ANTWERP/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - European Open
The final of the European Open - an ATP 250 tournament in Antwerp, Belgium
TENNIS-COLOGNE/CHAMPIONSHIPS (TV)
Tennis - ATP 250 - bett1HULKS Championships
The final of the bett1HULKS Championships in Cologne - an ATP 250 tournament.
MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix
Portimao hosts the Portuguese Grand Prix - the 12th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
25 Oct 13:10 ET / 13:10 GMT