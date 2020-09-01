REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

ALPINE-GERMANY-REBENSBURG/

Alpine skiing: Germany's Olympic champion Rebensburg retires

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's leading skier and 2010 Olympic giant slalom champion Viktoria Rebensburg is retiring after a dip in form, she said on Tuesday.

TENNIS-USOPEN-OSAKA-RACE/

Osaka keen to spread awareness about racial injustice

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka says she wants to spread awareness about racial injustice after the former U.S. Open champion walked onto court with a mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor on Monday.

TENNIS-USOPEN-KERBER/

Former No. 1 Kerber eyeing improvement after rehiring coach Beltz

Angelique Kerber has not won a title since 2018 but the former world number one is hoping better days lie ahead after rehiring compatriot Torben Beltz as her coach and restoring a partnership that helped the German win two of her three Grand Slam titles.

UPCOMING

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Open

Round one of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year. Order of play on the main show courts on Tuesday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Andy Murray (Britain) v Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan)

Kristie Ahn (U.S.) v 3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

20-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v Venus Williams (U.S.)

Federico Delbonis (Argentina) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Nao Hibino (Japan) v 10-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

Jaume Munar (Spain) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) v 2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

7-Madison Keys (U.S.) v Timea Babos (Hungary)

14-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Tommy Paul (U.S.)

1 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Third T20 International - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at Old Trafford in the third and final T20 international.

1 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ATHELETICS

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-LAUSANNE/ (PIX)

Diamond League - Lausanne

Athletics Lausanne Diamond League meeting.

Sep 2

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Tour de France

Stage five of the Tour de France is a 183-km ride from Gap to Privas.

2 Sep 07:20 ET / 11:20 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE-OLYMPICS (PIX) (TV)

Abe's Olympic legacy tarnished by resignation

After hoping the Tokyo Olympics would form a key part of his legacy, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will now not have the chance to open the rearranged Games next year following his resignation.

2 Sep 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-ENG/PREVIEW (TV)

UEFA Nations League - England media day

England hold a virtual media day ahead of their Nations League match away to Iceland.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Chinese Super League - Round Eight

Round up of the eighth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-BEL/PREVIEW (TV)

UEFA Nations League - Belgium news conference & training

Belgium begin preparations for their Nations League match away to Denmark. Two players will speak to the media before joining their team mates for a training session.

1 Sep 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT