REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-JOHNSON

Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

SWIMMING-JAPAN/SETO

Japan's Seto escapes Olympic ban following scandal

Four-time world champion Daiya Seto has been suspended for the rest of the year for breaching the Japan Swimming Federation's sportsmanlike conduct standards due to a scandal over an extramarital affair but will be eligible for next year's Tokyo Olympics.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-EVANS/

Athletics-Interview with Britain's Tom Evans ahead of half-marathon world championships

Briton Tom Evans made his name in long-distance ultra-running but, in the absence of races, has switched focus to the roads, starting with this weekend's half-marathon world championships, which he hopes will be a springboard to the marathon at the Olympics next year. Interview.

14 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England v Denmark

England face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium

Iceland face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SCO-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Scotland v Czech Republic

Wrapup of the pick of UEFA Nations League B actions as Scotland take on Czech Republic and Russia face Hungary in top of the table clashes.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-FRA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia v France

Croatia face France in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Netherlands

Italy face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League choosing the northern city of Bergamo for the match to honour one of the towns worst hit by the coronavirus.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-BIH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Poland v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Poland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal v Sweden

Portugal face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.

14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-CTB/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Coritiba

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Coritiba – Allianz Parque stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-FLU/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense – Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 13, 2020

14 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fifth round of the Premier League.

15 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League final stage preview

The Chinese Super League, heavily modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, enters the second stage of the season on Friday with a championship competition in Suzhou and a battle to avoid relegation in Dalian. We preview the action.

15 Oct

SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League preview

Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on a high after a sensational start to the season while champions Liverpool are reeling after a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Manchester City.

15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS-EXE-RAC/

Rugby Union - European Champions Cup final preview

Preview of Saturday's Exeter v Racing Metro in the European Champions Cup final

15 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia is a 204-kilometre flat ride around Cesenatico.

15 Oct 05:15 ET / 09:15 GMT