REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-JOHNSON
Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test
World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
SWIMMING-JAPAN/SETO
Japan's Seto escapes Olympic ban following scandal
Four-time world champion Daiya Seto has been suspended for the rest of the year for breaching the Japan Swimming Federation's sportsmanlike conduct standards due to a scandal over an extramarital affair but will be eligible for next year's Tokyo Olympics.
UPCOMING
ATHLETICS-EVANS/
Athletics-Interview with Britain's Tom Evans ahead of half-marathon world championships
Briton Tom Evans made his name in long-distance ultra-running but, in the absence of races, has switched focus to the roads, starting with this weekend's half-marathon world championships, which he hopes will be a springboard to the marathon at the Olympics next year. Interview.
14 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England v Denmark
England face Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.
14 Oct 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ICE-BEL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Iceland v Belgium
Iceland face Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SCO-CZE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Scotland v Czech Republic
Wrapup of the pick of UEFA Nations League B actions as Scotland take on Czech Republic and Russia face Hungary in top of the table clashes.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-FRA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Croatia v France
Croatia face France in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-NLD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Italy v Netherlands
Italy face Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League choosing the northern city of Bergamo for the match to honour one of the towns worst hit by the coronavirus.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POL-BIH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Poland v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Poland face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-POR-SWE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Portugal v Sweden
Portugal face Sweden in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-CTB/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Coritiba
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Coritiba – Allianz Parque stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 13, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-FLU/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Fluminense – Mineirao stadium, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - October 13, 2020
14 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS
Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches
Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the fifth round of the Premier League.
15 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League final stage preview
The Chinese Super League, heavily modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic, enters the second stage of the season on Friday with a championship competition in Suzhou and a battle to avoid relegation in Dalian. We preview the action.
15 Oct
SOCCER-ENGLAND/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League preview
Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on a high after a sensational start to the season while champions Liverpool are reeling after a 7-2 defeat by Aston Villa
15 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-ARS/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Manchester City.
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS-EXE-RAC/
Rugby Union - European Champions Cup final preview
Preview of Saturday's Exeter v Racing Metro in the European Champions Cup final
15 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia is a 204-kilometre flat ride around Cesenatico.
15 Oct 05:15 ET / 09:15 GMT