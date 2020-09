Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-MOTOR-F1/

F1 says COVID positives show protocols are working

LONDON (Reuters) - An increased number of positive COVID-19 results in the run up to last Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix shows that safety protocols are working well, the sport said on Monday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-BOS-RECAP/

Heat take down Celtics, move on to NBA Finals

Bam Adebayo had a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, Tyler Herro came alive with 11 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat booked their trip to the NBA Finals with a 125-113 Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday night near Orlando.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-MURRAY/

Murray needs to stop thinking about himself, says Wilander

Andy Murray should consider whether he has the right to accept wild cards into major tournaments at the expense of emerging young players, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said after the Briton crashed out of the French Open.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 14

Round up of the 14th and final round of the regular season of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

28 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Aston Villa

Fulham play Aston Villa in the Premier League.

28 Sep 16:45 ET, 20:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal

Liverpool play Arsenal in the Premier League.

28 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer-Uncertain future for Asia's top club competition

The Asian Champions League looks unlikely to be completed this year with the West Asian hub battling a string of COVID-19 infections and uncertainty over where and how the second hub in the East of continent will get up and running.

29 Sep

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-DOR/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Germany - DFL Super Cup - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - news conferences & training

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund prepare for the DFL Super Cup.

29 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Tampa Bay Lightning

If required, the Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six of the Stanley Cup at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

29 Sep 00:00 ET, 04:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

Round one of the French Open at Roland Garros.

29 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT