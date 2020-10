Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HORSERACING-AUSTRALIA

Horse racing-COVID-19 rains on Australia's Melbourne Cup parade

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Melbourne Cup has drawn a crowd for over 150 years but next week's running will be a subdued affair with social distancing rules robbing "the race that stops the nation" of its usual festive atmosphere.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-ARS/PREVIEW

Man Utd's Solskjaer pleased with progress ahead of milestone game

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday he hoped to celebrate his 100th game in charge of the club with a victory, but is well aware of the threat posed by old rivals Arsenal.

CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/LANGER

Langer wary of Australia's bubble-weary players before India series

MELBOURNE, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia coach Justin Langer believes managing the mental health of his bubble-weary players will be one of his key responsibilities during the upcoming home series against India, the 49-year-old said on Friday.

UPCOMING

GOLF

GOLF-BERMUDA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Bermuda Championship

Round two of the Bermuda Championship at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton.

30 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/ (TV)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - France training & news conference

Training and news conference before France play Ireland in the Six Nations at the Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

30 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand

The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship.

31 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-STU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v VfB Stuttgart

Schalke 04 face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

30 Oct 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace.

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-LEN/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Olympique Marseille v Lens

Olympique Marseille host Lens in Ligue 1.

30 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Manchester City

Sheffield United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-HUE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Huesca

Real Madrid host Huesca in La Liga.

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice & Qualifying

Action from the practice and qualifying sessions for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola - the 13th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana is a 170-kilometre mountain ride from Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona.

31 Oct 07:25 ET / 11:25 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-VIENNA/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open

Action from the semi-finals of the Erste Bank Open - an ATP 500 event in Vienna.

31 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT