REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

11 Jul 2020 / 22:04 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    NHL to resume virus-hit season August 1 in Canada

    TORONTO (Reuters) - The National Hockey League will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday.

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-HAMONIC

    Flames' Hamonic first NHL player to opt out of restart

    Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic on Friday night opted out of the restart to become the first NHL player to express he will skip the remainder of the season.

    GOLF-OHIO

    Golf: Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

    (Reuters) - Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley

    Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League.

    11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-CLV/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Celta

    Osasuna host Celta Vigo in La Liga, as the visitors aim to move closer towards guaranteeing their top-flight status.

    11 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    CYCLING-FRANCE/VIRTUAL (TV)

    Cycling - Elite women and men riders compete in virtual Tour de France

    Elite women and men riders share the road on stage three of the "virtual" version of the Tour de France.

    11 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo

    Lazio host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.

    11 Jul 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea

    Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.

    11 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Barcelona

    Valladolid face Barcelona in La Liga.

    11 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City

    Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester City in the Premier League.

    11 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ATT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta

    Juventus host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    11 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-BET/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

    Atletico Madrid face Real Betis in La Liga.

    11 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    MMA-UFC-UFC251/

    Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 251

    The UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi begins with UFC 251 featuring three world championship fights.

    12 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week five

    Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Hurricanes

    12 Jul 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies

    England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.

    12 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane holds a news conference and oversees a training session as his side prepare for their match away to Granada.

    12 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton.

    12 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-EIB/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Espanyol v Eibar

    Espanyol host struggling Eibar in La Liga. Report will also include coverage of Levante-Athletic Bilbao, Leganes-Valencia and Sevilla-Real Mallorca

    12 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    GOLF-OHIO/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open

    Round four of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    12 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix

    Spielberg hosts the Styrian Grand Prix - the second F1 race at the circuit in as many weeks.

    12 Jul 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace.

    12 Jul 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

