REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ICEHOCKEY-NHL

NHL to resume virus-hit season August 1 in Canada

TORONTO (Reuters) - The National Hockey League will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-HAMONIC

Flames' Hamonic first NHL player to opt out of restart

Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic on Friday night opted out of the restart to become the first NHL player to express he will skip the remainder of the season.

GOLF-OHIO

Golf: Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

(Reuters) - Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.

