REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ICEHOCKEY-NHL
NHL to resume virus-hit season August 1 in Canada
TORONTO (Reuters) - The National Hockey League will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-HAMONIC
Flames' Hamonic first NHL player to opt out of restart
Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic on Friday night opted out of the restart to become the first NHL player to express he will skip the remainder of the season.
GOLF-OHIO
Golf: Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead
(Reuters) - Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Burnley
Liverpool play Burnley in the Premier League.
11 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-CLV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Celta
Osasuna host Celta Vigo in La Liga, as the visitors aim to move closer towards guaranteeing their top-flight status.
11 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
CYCLING-FRANCE/VIRTUAL (TV)
Cycling - Elite women and men riders compete in virtual Tour de France
Elite women and men riders share the road on stage three of the "virtual" version of the Tour de France.
SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-SAS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Sassuolo
Lazio host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.
11 Jul 11:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea
Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.
11 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-REV-FCB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valladolid v Barcelona
Valladolid face Barcelona in La Liga.
11 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City
Brighton & Hove Albion face Manchester City in the Premier League.
11 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-ATT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Atalanta
Juventus host Atalanta in a Serie A match.
11 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-BET/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Real Betis
Atletico Madrid face Real Betis in La Liga.
11 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
MMA-UFC-UFC251/
Mixed Martial Arts - UFC 251
The UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi begins with UFC 251 featuring three world championship fights.
12 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week five
Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Hurricanes
12 Jul 23:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Cricket - First Test - England v West Indies
England play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl in the first test of their three-match series.
12 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane holds a news conference and oversees a training session as his side prepare for their match away to Granada.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-EVE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton.
12 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ESY-EIB/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Espanyol v Eibar
Espanyol host struggling Eibar in La Liga. Report will also include coverage of Levante-Athletic Bilbao, Leganes-Valencia and Sevilla-Real Mallorca
12 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
GOLF-OHIO/
Golf - PGA Tour - Workday Charity Open
Round four of the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
MOTOR-F1-STYRIA/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Styrian Grand Prix
Spielberg hosts the Styrian Grand Prix - the second F1 race at the circuit in as many weeks.
12 Jul 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-CRY/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace.
12 Jul 09:15 ET / 13:15 GMT