TOP STORIES

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB/

Messi's father says release clause not applicable

Lionel Messi's father has published a letter sent to La Liga dismissing their claim that a 700 million euro ($830 million) release clause in Messi's contract still applies if he is to leave Barcelona and join a rival club.

PORTUGAL-FOOTBALLLEAKS/

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

LISBON (Reuters) - The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs' big-money dealings.

SPORT-DOPING/

Anti-doping leaders call for surge in testing ahead of Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - International anti-doping leaders have called for a surge in testing ahead of the re-scheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics next year, saying the COVID-19 pandemic should not be a free pass to dope.

UPCOMING

ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-BRUSSELS/ (PIX)

Diamond League - Brussels

Brussels leg of Diamond League athletics, set to include four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah's bid to set a one-hour world record.

4 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

First Twenty20 International - England v Australia

England face Australia in the first of three T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

4 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Tour de France

Stage eight of the Tour de France is a 141-km ride from Cazeres-sur-Garonne to Loudenvielle.

5 Sep 07:35 ET / 11:35 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round one of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

4 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/PREVIEW (TV)

Kentucky Derby - Preview

Preparations for the first late summer Kentucky Derby with limited spectators at Curchill Downs in Louisville due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

North-South game in New Zealand

The North-South game between composite teams from New Zealand's two main islands has been reinstated after eight years, with the match likely to provide pointers to who will make Ian Foster's first All Blacks squad

Sep 5

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Formula One - Italian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

5 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)

World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia

Action from day one of the Rally Estonia - the first ever World Rally Championship race to be held in the country as the sport resumes after a six-month break due to the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-ESTONIA/ (TV)

World Rally Championship - Rally Estonia

Day two of the Rally Estonia.

5 Sep 00:40 ET / 04:40 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-UKR/PREVIEW

UEFA Nations League - Spain news conference & training

Spain prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine in Madrid

5 Sep 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ITA-BIH/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Italy v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-NLD-POL/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Netherlands v Poland

Netherlands face Poland in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SVK-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

UEFA Nations League - Slovakia v Czech Republic

Slovakia face Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League.

4 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Open

Round three of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

Order of play on the main show courts on the fifth day on Friday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

4-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)

12-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v 19-Taylor Fritz (U.S.)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 28-Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany)

Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

Varvara Gracheva (Russia) v 8-Petra Martic (Croatia)

17-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Ann Li (U.S.)

32-Adrian Mannarino (France) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 27-Borna Coric (Croatia)

Shelby Rogers (U.S.) v Madison Brengle (U.S.)

4 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT