TOP STORIES

MOTOR-F1-ANNIVERSARY/

Verstappen reminds me of Schumacher, says Brawn

LONDON, (Reuters) - Former Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn says 70th Anniversary race winner Max Verstappen reminds him of Formula One great Michael Schumacher.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM/

Atletico resume training after rest of squad test negative for COVID-19

MADRID, (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid will return to training later on Monday for their final session ahead of their trip to the Champions League 'Final Eight' tournament in Lisbon after the rest of their squad tested negative for COVID-19, the club said in a statement.

BOXING-TYSON/

Tyson v Roy Jones Jr. exhibition rescheduled - report

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back to Nov. 28 from Sept. 12, The Ring magazine has said.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Are the stars aligning for Atletico Madrid in the Champions League?

On the easier side of the draw and with their bete noire Real Madrid knocked out, the stars appeared to be aligning for Atletico in the Champions League but their preparations for the 'Final Eight' tournament have been upended by two players testing positive for the coronavirus.

10 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-B04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Bayer Leverkusen

Duesseldorf hosts the Europa League quarter-final between Inter Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.

10 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-MUN-COP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Europa League - Manchester United v Copenhagen

Cologne hosts the Europa League quarter-final between Manchester United and Copenhagen.

10 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-WLV-SEV/PREVIEW

Soccer - Europa League - Wolverhampton Wanderers news conference & training

Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare for their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla in Duisburg.

10 Aug 10:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-LEXINGTON/

Tennis - WTA International - Top Seed Open

Day one of the Top Seed Open - a WTA International tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.

10 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT