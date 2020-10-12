SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET

12 Oct 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/

    Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

    The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-PREMIER/

    Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

    Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.

    MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/

    Hamilton steers clear of great debate after record success

    Lewis Hamilton looks sure to become the most successful Formula One driver of all time but argument about the greatest will rumble on.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-GER-SWI/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Germany Switzerland training

    Germany and Switzerland train ahead of their UEFA Nations League match.

    12 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-DNK/PREVIEW

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

    England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Denmark. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

    13 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia is a 177-kilometre ride from Lanciano to Tortoreto.

    13 Oct 06:05 ET / 10:05 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast