REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m ET

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-LAL/

Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-PREMIER/

Radical plans for Premier League not dead yet despite swift opposition

Radical proposals to change English football backed by heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United have been met with swift criticism but Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry insists he will push forward with the plan.

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/

Hamilton steers clear of great debate after record success

Lewis Hamilton looks sure to become the most successful Formula One driver of all time but argument about the greatest will rumble on.

