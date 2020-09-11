REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL

Players left bemused as fans jeer moment of silence in season opener

National Football League (NFL) players were left confused by the boos that rained down from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans stood together for social justice ahead of the season opener.

TENNIS-USOPEN

PREVIEW-Tennis-Azarenka and Osaka have unfinished business at U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka were set for a title clash two weeks back before the Japanese withdrew due to injury but the former world number ones will have another chance to establish supremacy during Saturday's U.S. Open women's singles final.

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-CGT/PREVIEW

Messi staying at Barca 'fantastic' says coach Koeman

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has hailed the news that Lionel Messi is staying with the team for the coming season after the Argentine kept the club on tenterhooks by trying to force a move away for free last month.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 10

Round up of the 10th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

11 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-EBR-BCS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Braunschweig v Hertha Berlin

Braunschweig face Hertha Berlin in a DFB Cup match.

11 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-LYO/REPORT

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Girondins de Bordeaux v Olympique Lyonnais

Girondins de Bordeaux take on Olympique Lyonnais in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

11 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - 2020/21 La Liga season begins

The 2020/21 La Liga season is expected to begin on September 12.

12 Sep

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Arsenal

Fulham face Arsenal in the Premier League.

12 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-NUR-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Nuremberg v RB Leipzig

Nuremberg face RB Leipzig in a DFB Cup match.

12 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The U.S. Open men's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

11 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/JAPAN-TENNIS-OSAKA (TV)

FEATURE-Tennis-Osaka represents new face of changing Japan

Naomi Osaka, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement before and during the U.S. Open, has become celebrated for her work off the court as well as on it. How has this been perceived in Japan and what is the state of black activism in the country?

12 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Preview

Players speak to the media ahead of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are expected to play in the tournament. It will be Nadal's first competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

Round two of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.

11 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-SAFEWAY/

Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open

Round two of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.

11 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy - the sixth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

12 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Tuscan Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy.

12 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Playoff

Queensland Reds host the Melbourne Rebels at Lang Park to decide who plays the ACT Brumbies in next week's final.

12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 14 of the Tour de France is a 194-km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon.

12 Sep 07:20 ET / 11:20 GMT