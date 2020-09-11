REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
FOOTBALL-NFL
Players left bemused as fans jeer moment of silence in season opener
National Football League (NFL) players were left confused by the boos that rained down from the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans stood together for social justice ahead of the season opener.
TENNIS-USOPEN
PREVIEW-Tennis-Azarenka and Osaka have unfinished business at U.S. Open final
Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka were set for a title clash two weeks back before the Japanese withdrew due to injury but the former world number ones will have another chance to establish supremacy during Saturday's U.S. Open women's singles final.
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FCB-CGT/PREVIEW
Messi staying at Barca 'fantastic' says coach Koeman
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has hailed the news that Lionel Messi is staying with the team for the coming season after the Argentine kept the club on tenterhooks by trying to force a move away for free last month.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round 10
Round up of the 10th round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
11 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-EBR-BCS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Braunschweig v Hertha Berlin
Braunschweig face Hertha Berlin in a DFB Cup match.
11 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-LYO/REPORT
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Girondins de Bordeaux v Olympique Lyonnais
Girondins de Bordeaux take on Olympique Lyonnais in a French Ligue 1 soccer match taking place at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.
11 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - 2020/21 La Liga season begins
The 2020/21 La Liga season is expected to begin on September 12.
12 Sep
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Arsenal
Fulham face Arsenal in the Premier League.
12 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-NUR-RBL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - Nuremberg v RB Leipzig
Nuremberg face RB Leipzig in a DFB Cup match.
12 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open
The U.S. Open men's semi-finals at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.
11 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
GLOBAL-RACE/JAPAN-TENNIS-OSAKA (TV)
FEATURE-Tennis-Osaka represents new face of changing Japan
Naomi Osaka, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement before and during the U.S. Open, has become celebrated for her work off the court as well as on it. How has this been perceived in Japan and what is the state of black activism in the country?
12 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Preview
Players speak to the media ahead of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome. World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal are expected to play in the tournament. It will be Nadal's first competition since the COVID-19 pandemic.
12 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
GOLF
GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/
Golf - ANA Inspiration
Round two of the ANA Inspiration - the second women's major of the year at Mission Hills.
11 Sep 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
GOLF-SAFEWAY/
Golf - PGA Tour - Safeway Open
Round two of the Safeway Open at the Silverado Resort and Spa North - the first tournament on the 2020/21 PGA Tour calendar.
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-MOTOGP-SANMARINO/ (PIX) (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - San Marino Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano Adriatico, Italy - the sixth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.
12 Sep 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Tuscan Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Tuscan Grand Prix at the Mugello Circuit in Scarperia e San Piero, Italy.
12 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Playoff
Queensland Reds host the Melbourne Rebels at Lang Park to decide who plays the ACT Brumbies in next week's final.
12 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 14 of the Tour de France is a 194-km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon.
12 Sep 07:20 ET / 11:20 GMT