SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/

Mourinho shares credit for potent Kane-Son partnership

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have formed the Premier League's most potent partnership under Jose Mourinho this season but the Portuguese manager says some of the credit has to go to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS-USA

'Normal again' - US gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gymnasts are used to having pressure on their shoulders but the athletes heading to Tokyo for next month's special meet might feel they are carrying an Olympian burden.

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND/

England fully aware of COVID responsibilities, says Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says his players are fully aware of their responsibilities around COVID-19 protocols and that it would be counterproductive to continually remind them of the rules.

UPCOMING

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-EXTREME/ (TV)

Motor racing - Extreme E - Virtual Global Series Launch

Extreme E founder and CEO Alejandro Agag, along with representatives from the teams will attend the Virtual Global Series Launch on October 27.

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Barcelona news conference & stadium walk-around

Barcelona hold a news conference in Turin while the squad do a walk-around on the pitch as they prepare for their Champions League group stage match away to Juventus.

27 Oct 12:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SHK-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Shakhtar Donetsk v Inter Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk face Inter Milan in the Champions league.

27 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Bayern Munich

Lokomotiv Moscow face Bayern Munich in the Champions league.

27 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-FCM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v FC Midtjylland

Liverpool face FC Midtjylland in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BMG-MAD/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Real Madrid

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Real Madrid in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-OLM-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Marseille v Manchester City

Olympique Marseille face Manchester City in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATM-RBS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atletico Madrid v FC Salzburg

Atletico Madrid face FC Salzburg in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-AJA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Ajax Amsterdam

Atalanta host Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group D match in Bergamo seeking a second win in the group. Ajax lost their group opener at home to Liverpool last Wednesday

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-OLY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Porto v Olympiacos

FC Porto face Olympiacos in the Champions league.

27 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can win the World Series if they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Six, to take an unassailable 4-2 lead, at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

27 Oct 20:08 ET / 00:08 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-LIONS/ (TV)

Rugby- Lions boss Gatland holds news conference

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland holds a news conference as he launches the Lions jersey ahead of their 2021 tour to South Africa.

28 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-FRA-IRL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Ireland team announcement

Ireland coach Andy Farrell names his team to take on France in a potentially decisive Six Nations clash at the Stade de France on Saturday.

28 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage eight of the Vuelta a Espana is a 164-kilometre ride from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo.

28 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT