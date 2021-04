Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/RELAY

Osaka wants its torch relay cancelled as COVID cases jump

The governor of Japan's Osaka prefecture has called for the cancellation of the Olympic torch relay in its largest city amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, presenting an early test to organisers as they plan for the Games during the pandemic.

TENNIS-MIAMI/BAUTISTAAGUT

Bautista Agut ousts Medvedev to guarantee new ATP Masters champion

Roberto Bautista Agut maintained his spotless record against Daniil Medvedev with a 6-4 6-2 quarter-final victory over the world number two at the Miami Open, ensuring there will be a new ATP Masters 1000 winner on Sunday.

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Atletico, Barca and Real set for tightest title battle in years So often over the years Barcelona and Real Madrid have fought it out between themselves for the Liga title, cruising to 95-plus points while everyone else battles to be the best of the rest.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL/BENNACER

Interview with AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer

AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer speaks to Reuters.

1 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RGD-BAY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Women's Champions League - FC Rosengard v Bayern Munich

FC Rosengard face Bayern Munich in UEFA Women's Champions League.

1 Apr 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-EIB/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - Real Madrid news conference

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane gives a news conference ahead of his side's game with Eibar.

2 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match away to Arsenal.

2 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Newcastle United.

2 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WBA/PREVIEW

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion.

2 Apr 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Leicester City.

2 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BRH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

2 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-TOR/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

1 Apr 13:05 ET / 17:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-DET-CLE/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Indians

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

1 Apr 13:10 ET / 17:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-BAL/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

1 Apr 14:10 ET / 18:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-MIL-MIN/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

1 Apr 14:10 ET / 18:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-PIT/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Wrigley Field, Chicago, Illinois

1 Apr 14:20 ET / 18:20 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-ATL/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1 Apr 15:05 ET / 19:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-KC-TEX/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Kansas City Royals v Texas Rangers

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-TB/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Miami Marlins v Tampa Bay Rays

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Marlins Park, Miami, Florida

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-COL-LAD/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-CIN-STL/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Cincinnati Reds v St. Louis Cardinals

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-ARI/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Petco Park, San Diego, California

1 Apr 16:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-WAS-NYM/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Washington Nationals v New York Mets

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Nationals Park, Washington, District of Columbia

1 Apr 19:09 ET / 23:09 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-LAA-CHW/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Los Angeles Angels v Chicago White Sox

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

2 Apr 22:05 ET / 02:05 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-OAK-HOU/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Oakland Athletics v Houston Astros

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California

2 Apr 22:07 ET / 02:07 GMT

BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-SF/ (PIX)

Baseball - MLB - Seattle Mariners v San Francisco Giants

2021 MLB Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

2 Apr 22:10 ET / 02:10 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-TEXAS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Texas Open

Round one of the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio in the final PGA Tour event before the Masters.

1 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-INSPIRATION/

Golf - ANA Inspiration

The ANA Inspiration of the year at Mission Hills.

2 Apr

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYI-WSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Islanders v Washington Capitals

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, New York

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-MTL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens 2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-MIN/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Minnesota Wild

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

2 Apr 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-DET-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

1 Apr 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

1 Apr 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-GSW/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

2 Apr 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

2 Apr 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-DEN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

2 Apr 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-EXTREME-SAUDI/ (TV)

Motor racing - Extreme E - Desert xPrix - News conference

Drivers speak to the media ahead of the Desert xPrix - the inaugural race of the Extreme E off-road all-electric series. The championship aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing electric SUVs in remote and harsh environments, with a former mail ship used to transport cars between locations.

2 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/NEWZEALAND

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - Round 6

Crusaders v Highlanders

2 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-SUPER/AUSTRALIA

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - Round 7

Waratahs v Brumbies

2 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-LKA/

Cricket - West Indies v Sri Lanka, second test, day four

Day four of the second test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

1 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-PAK/

Cricket - First ODI - South Africa v Pakistan

Pretoria hosts the first of three one day internationals between South Africa and Pakistan.

2 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT