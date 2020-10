Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/ATHLETICS-TOKYO

Tokyo marathon 2021 postponed until after Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns

Next year's Tokyo marathon has been rescheduled from March to until after the delayed Olympics due to the ongoing concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/

Fog ends Mick Schumacher's F1 practice hopes

Bad weather denied Mick Schumacher a Formula One practice debut at the Eifel Grand Prix on Friday, with the medical helicopter unable to take off due to fog and the opening session called off.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis-Chance for Nadal to avenge Rome defeat against Schwartzman

Rafa Nadal gets the opportunity to avenge his only defeat in 10 meetings with Diego Schwartzman, which he suffered a little over two weeks ago, when Spain's 12-time French Open winner faces the Argentine in the semi-finals at Roland Garros on Friday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-UKR-GER/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Ukraine v Germany - News conferences & training

Ukraine and Germany have their news-conferences and training sessions ahead of UEFA Nations League match.

9 Oct 10:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA/

Soccer - International friendlies

A wrap-up of international friends involving African countries:

Cameroon v Japan, Utrecht

Congo v Gambia, Faro, Portugal

Ghana v Mali, Turkey

Mauritania v Sierra Leone, Nouakchott

Morocco v Senegal, Rabat

Nigeria v Ivory Coast, Austria

9 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-BRA-BOL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Bolivia

Brazil play Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier in Sao Paulo

9 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ENG-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - England news conference & training

England prepare for their UEFA Nations League match against Belgium. England manager Gareth Southgate and a player hold a virtual news conference.

10 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-COL-VEN/REPORT

Soccer - FIFA World Cup 2022 South American Qualifiers - Colombia v Venezuela

Match report on World Cup qualifying match between Colombia and Venezuela

9 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN-PGACHAMP/ (PIX)

Golf - Women's PGA Championship

Round two of the Women's PGA Championship in Newton Square, Pennsylvania.

9 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

GOLF-SHRINERS/

Golf - PGA Tour - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

9 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - BMW PGA Championship

Round three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water.

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat Game 5 of the NBA finals.

10 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

Cycling - Giro d'Italia

Stage eight of the Giro d'Italia is a 200-kilometre ride from Giovinazzo to Vieste.

10 Oct 05:35 ET / 09:35 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the French Grand Prix in Le Mans - the ninth race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season.

10 Oct 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR-F1-EIFEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Eifel Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - French Open

The French Open women's singles final followed by the men's doubles final at Roland Garros.

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT