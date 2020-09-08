REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-USOPEN
Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge
Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FGR/BELLERIN
Arsenal's Bellerin buys into eco trailblazers Forest Green Rovers
Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin has become the second-largest shareholder in Forest Green Rovers, the world's most environmentally sustainable soccer club, according to FIFA.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-FRANCE
Nervous week ahead for Tour after team staff, race director test positive
Four teams at the Tour de France face a nervous week after each learning on Tuesday that a staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as one more positive within a week would see the whole team excluded from the race.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEWCOMERS/PREVIEW
Soccer- England- A look at the new faces who could light up the Premier League
A look at the new faces who could have the biggest impact on the Premier League this season
9 Sep
SOCCER-ENGLAND/EVE
Soccer-Ancelotti facing monster challenge to revive floundering Everton
A look at Everton's Premier League prospects
9 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/INVESTMENT
Italy's Serie A clubs hold meeting to review bids for broadcasting rights
Italy's Serie A football clubs hold meeting to review bids from private equity funds for a stake in a holding company that will hold media rights for the top league matches for the next 10 years.
9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-ICE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium v Iceland
Belgium face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.
8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ENG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v England
Denmark face England in the UEFA Nations League.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Croatia
France face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, the fixture being a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final when France won 4-2.
SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-POR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v Portugal
Sweden face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.
TENNIS
TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - U.S. Open
The quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.
8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-2020/HEAT (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-How would Tokyo Games have been affected by heat?
Before the Games were rearranged until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, heat was looking like the major issue for organisers. With scheduled dates for the Olympics and Paralympics concluded, what would conditions have been like for athletes?
9 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)
IOC holds Executive Board meeting
International Olympic Committee holds its executive board meeting remotely amid uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics next year.
9 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
MOTOR RACING
MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/
PREVIEW-Motor racing-Tuscan Grand Prix preview and statistics
Preview of the Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix, ninth race of the season, at Italy's Mugello circuit. The race is also Ferrari's 1,000th.
9 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
FOOTBALL-NFL/PREVIEW (TV)
Football Preview - NFL season to begin
The NFL season is due to begin on September 10. Opening game is Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs
CRICKET
CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England v Australia
England play Australia in the third and final T20 International of the series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.
8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 11 of the Tour de France is a 167.5-km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers.
9 Sep 07:40 ET / 11:40 GMT