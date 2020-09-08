SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

08 Sep 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-USOPEN

    Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

    Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FGR/BELLERIN

    Arsenal's Bellerin buys into eco trailblazers Forest Green Rovers

    Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin has become the second-largest shareholder in Forest Green Rovers, the world's most environmentally sustainable soccer club, according to FIFA.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-FRANCE

    Nervous week ahead for Tour after team staff, race director test positive

    Four teams at the Tour de France face a nervous week after each learning on Tuesday that a staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as one more positive within a week would see the whole team excluded from the race.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEWCOMERS/PREVIEW

    Soccer- England- A look at the new faces who could light up the Premier League

    A look at the new faces who could have the biggest impact on the Premier League this season

    9 Sep

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/EVE

    Soccer-Ancelotti facing monster challenge to revive floundering Everton

    A look at Everton's Premier League prospects

    9 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/INVESTMENT

    Italy's Serie A clubs hold meeting to review bids for broadcasting rights

    Italy's Serie A football clubs hold meeting to review bids from private equity funds for a stake in a holding company that will hold media rights for the top league matches for the next 10 years.

    9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-ICE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium v Iceland

    Belgium face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

    8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v England

    Denmark face England in the UEFA Nations League.

    8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Croatia

    France face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, the fixture being a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final when France won 4-2.

    8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-POR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v Portugal

    Sweden face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

    8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - U.S. Open

    The quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

    8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2020/HEAT (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-How would Tokyo Games have been affected by heat?

    Before the Games were rearranged until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, heat was looking like the major issue for organisers. With scheduled dates for the Olympics and Paralympics concluded, what would conditions have been like for athletes?

    9 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

    IOC holds Executive Board meeting

    International Olympic Committee holds its executive board meeting remotely amid uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics next year.

    9 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/

    PREVIEW-Motor racing-Tuscan Grand Prix preview and statistics

    Preview of the Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix, ninth race of the season, at Italy's Mugello circuit. The race is also Ferrari's 1,000th.

    9 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

    FOOTBALL-NFL/PREVIEW (TV)

    Football Preview - NFL season to begin

    The NFL season is due to begin on September 10. Opening game is Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

    9 Sep

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England v Australia

    England play Australia in the third and final T20 International of the series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

    8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    CYCLING

    CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

    Cycling - Tour de France

    Stage 11 of the Tour de France is a 167.5-km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers.

    9 Sep 07:40 ET / 11:40 GMT

