REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-FGR/BELLERIN

Arsenal's Bellerin buys into eco trailblazers Forest Green Rovers

Arsenal's Spanish defender Hector Bellerin has become the second-largest shareholder in Forest Green Rovers, the world's most environmentally sustainable soccer club, according to FIFA.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CYCLING-FRANCE

Nervous week ahead for Tour after team staff, race director test positive

Four teams at the Tour de France face a nervous week after each learning on Tuesday that a staff member had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as one more positive within a week would see the whole team excluded from the race.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEWCOMERS/PREVIEW

Soccer- England- A look at the new faces who could light up the Premier League

A look at the new faces who could have the biggest impact on the Premier League this season

9 Sep

SOCCER-ENGLAND/EVE

Soccer-Ancelotti facing monster challenge to revive floundering Everton

A look at Everton's Premier League prospects

9 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/INVESTMENT

Italy's Serie A clubs hold meeting to review bids for broadcasting rights

Italy's Serie A football clubs hold meeting to review bids from private equity funds for a stake in a holding company that will hold media rights for the top league matches for the next 10 years.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-BEL-ICE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Belgium v Iceland

Belgium face Iceland in the UEFA Nations League.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ENG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark v England

Denmark face England in the UEFA Nations League.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France v Croatia

France face Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, the fixture being a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final when France won 4-2.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-POR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden v Portugal

Sweden face Portugal in the UEFA Nations League.

8 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

The quarter-finals of the U.S. Open - the second grand slam of the year.

8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/HEAT (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-How would Tokyo Games have been affected by heat?

Before the Games were rearranged until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, heat was looking like the major issue for organisers. With scheduled dates for the Olympics and Paralympics concluded, what would conditions have been like for athletes?

9 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (TV)

IOC holds Executive Board meeting

International Olympic Committee holds its executive board meeting remotely amid uncertainty over the Tokyo Olympics next year.

9 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-TUSCAN/

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Tuscan Grand Prix preview and statistics

Preview of the Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix, ninth race of the season, at Italy's Mugello circuit. The race is also Ferrari's 1,000th.

9 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-NFL/PREVIEW (TV)

Football Preview - NFL season to begin

The NFL season is due to begin on September 10. Opening game is Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

9 Sep

CRICKET

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the third and final T20 International of the series at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 11 of the Tour de France is a 167.5-km ride from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers.

9 Sep 07:40 ET / 11:40 GMT