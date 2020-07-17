REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/
Sibley completes century as England dig in
Opener Dom Sibley completed a century and Ben Stokes was poised one short as England frustrated the West Indies attack to reach 264-3 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW
Leicester's Chilwell not for sale, says Rodgers
Leicester City will not be entertaining any bids for Ben Chilwell, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday as interest grows in the 23-year-old fullback with the transfer window set to open at the end of the month.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/
After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?
Lionel Messi has rarely been known for speaking out but he could not help himself when analysing what has been a disastrous season finale for Barcelona and did not hold back after Thursday's limp 2-1 La Liga defeat at home by Osasuna.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-ENGLAND-HDD-WBB/REPORT
Soccer - England - Championship - Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion
Leeds United will be promoted back to the English Premier League if West Bromwich Albion drop points at Huddersfield Town.
17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Watford.
West Ham play Watford in a relegation duel.
17 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA/ (TV)
Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath
USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.
17 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUS-FJI/
CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Australia v Fiji
The Wallabies host Fiji
18 Jul
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six
Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues
18 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/
Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week three
NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies
18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
CRICKET-ZAF/SOLIDARITY
Cricket - Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa
Cricket South Africa are trialling a unique three-team, 36-over fixture featuring the country's leading players at SuperSport Park in Centurion.
SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Leganes.
18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies
The third day of play as England take on the West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series. The west indies lead 1-0 after winning last week's first test.
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Alaves.
GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament
Round three of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
18 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (TV)
Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying
Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
18 Jul 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT
MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
18 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT