REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET.

TOP STORIES

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Sibley completes century as England dig in

Opener Dom Sibley completed a century and Ben Stokes was poised one short as England frustrated the West Indies attack to reach 264-3 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW

Leicester's Chilwell not for sale, says Rodgers

Leicester City will not be entertaining any bids for Ben Chilwell, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday as interest grows in the 23-year-old fullback with the transfer window set to open at the end of the month.

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/

After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

Lionel Messi has rarely been known for speaking out but he could not help himself when analysing what has been a disastrous season finale for Barcelona and did not hold back after Thursday's limp 2-1 La Liga defeat at home by Osasuna.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-HDD-WBB/REPORT

Soccer - England - Championship - Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

Leeds United will be promoted back to the English Premier League if West Bromwich Albion drop points at Huddersfield Town.

17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Watford.

West Ham play Watford in a relegation duel.

17 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA/ (TV)

Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath

USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.

17 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUS-FJI/

CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Australia v Fiji

The Wallabies host Fiji

18 Jul

RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six

Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues

18 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week three

NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies

18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CRICKET-ZAF/SOLIDARITY

Cricket - Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa

Cricket South Africa are trialling a unique three-team, 36-over fixture featuring the country's leading players at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Leganes.

18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

The third day of play as England take on the West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series. The west indies lead 1-0 after winning last week's first test.

18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Alaves.

18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

Round three of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

18 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (TV)

Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

18 Jul 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

18 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT