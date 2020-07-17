SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

17 Jul 2020 / 21:57 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Sibley completes century as England dig in

    Opener Dom Sibley completed a century and Ben Stokes was poised one short as England frustrated the West Indies attack to reach 264-3 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LEI/PREVIEW

    Leicester's Chilwell not for sale, says Rodgers

    Leicester City will not be entertaining any bids for Ben Chilwell, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday as interest grows in the 23-year-old fullback with the transfer window set to open at the end of the month.

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/

    After Messi tirade, what now for broken Barcelona?

    Lionel Messi has rarely been known for speaking out but he could not help himself when analysing what has been a disastrous season finale for Barcelona and did not hold back after Thursday's limp 2-1 La Liga defeat at home by Osasuna.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-HDD-WBB/REPORT

    Soccer - England - Championship - Huddersfield Town v West Bromwich Albion

    Leeds United will be promoted back to the English Premier League if West Bromwich Albion drop points at Huddersfield Town.

    17 Jul 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Watford.

    West Ham play Watford in a relegation duel.

    17 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA/ (TV)

    Soccer-Interview with USWNT's Christen Press and Tobin Heath

    USWNT World Cup Champions Christen Press and Tobin Heath speak to Reuters about the postponement of the Olympics they were favored to win, the next steps for their equal pay lawsuit and the team's various campaigns for social justice.

    17 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUS-FJI/

    CANCELLED - Rugby Union - Australia v Fiji

    The Wallabies host Fiji

    18 Jul

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby Aotearoa - week six

    Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues

    18 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

    Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week three

    NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies

    18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    CRICKET-ZAF/SOLIDARITY

    Cricket - Solidarity Cup at SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa

    Cricket South Africa are trialling a unique three-team, 36-over fixture featuring the country's leading players at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

    18 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Leganes.

    18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

    Cricket - Second Test - England v West Indies

    The third day of play as England take on the West Indies at Old Trafford in the second test of their three-match series. The west indies lead 1-0 after winning last week's first test.

    18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-FCB/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

    Barcelona prepare for their final La Liga match of the season away to Alaves.

    18 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    GOLF-MEMORIAL/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - The Memorial Tournament

    Round three of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

    18 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    MOTOR-MOTOGP-SPAIN/ (TV)

    Motorcycling - MotoGP - Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez - the first race of the revised 2020 MotoGP season after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

    18 Jul 08:10 ET / 12:10 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-HUNGARY/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Hungarian Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

    18 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

