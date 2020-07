Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

BASEBALL-MLB/

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOUTHKOREA-SPORT/

No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean baseball fans flocked to stadiums on Sunday for the first time this year, happy and excited even as they sat apart from relatives and friends and could not enjoy their usual beer and chicken.

UPCOMING

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Manchester United

Leicester City face Manchester United on the last day of the Premier League season.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Aston Villa.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Liverpool

Newcastle United face Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League season.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Norwich City

Manchester City face Norwich City on the last day of the Premier League season.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Sheffield United.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth face a desperate last-ditch bid to avoid relegation when they travel to Goodison Park to play Everton.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the last day of the Premier League.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Watford.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

26 Jul 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-WOMEN-NWSL/

Soccer-NWSL Challenge Cup final

The National Women's Soccer League plays its Challenge Cup final.

26 Jul 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-HEL-LAZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Verona v Lazio

Verona host Lazio in a Serie A match.

26 Jul 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-SAM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Sampdoria

Juventus host Sampdoria in a Serie A match.

26 Jul 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-ATHLETES (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Cheruiyot ready to hunt for glory on the track again

Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, the 1,500 metres world champion, is hoping to return to competitive running next month after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

27 Jul 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/

Cricket - Third Test - England v West Indies

England play West Indies at Old Trafford in the third and final test of the series.

27 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT