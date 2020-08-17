REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-USOPEN/HALEP
Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concern
World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to play in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday, leaving the women's draw at the Grand Slam tournament without six of the world's top-10 players.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW/
Newcastle in takeover talks with Singapore investors
English Premier League club Newcastle United has held talks with the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) group over a possible takeover bid, the Singapore-backed company said in a statement.
GOLF-WYNDHAM/
Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina
Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament. in North Carolina.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHINA/
Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Five
Round up of the fifth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
17 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig news conference & training
RB Leipzig prepare for their first ever Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz. RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann and forward Yussuf Poulsen will speak at the news conference.
17 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk
Duesseldorf hosts the second Europa League semi-final between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.
17 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/
Rugby-NZ name first squads as they look to test season
New Zealand Rugby will name the squads for their North-South match on Aug. 29, a pointer to the thinking of All Blacks coach Ian Foster as he mulls his first test squad
18 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT