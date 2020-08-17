SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

17 Aug 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-USOPEN/HALEP

    Halep withdraws from U.S. Open over COVID-19 concern

    World number two Simona Halep of Romania will not travel to New York to play in the U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, she said on Monday, leaving the women's draw at the Grand Slam tournament without six of the world's top-10 players.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW/

    Newcastle in takeover talks with Singapore investors

    English Premier League club Newcastle United has held talks with the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) group over a possible takeover bid, the Singapore-backed company said in a statement.

    GOLF-WYNDHAM/

    Herman hits peak form for win in North Carolina

    Jim Herman capped off a superb weekend of play with a win at the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, shooting a seven-under par 63 in the final round of the Greensboro, North Carolina, tournament. in North Carolina.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-CHINA/

    Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Five

    Round up of the fifth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    17 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RBL-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Champions League - RB Leipzig news conference & training

    RB Leipzig prepare for their first ever Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz. RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann and forward Yussuf Poulsen will speak at the news conference.

    17 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-INT-SHK/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk

    Duesseldorf hosts the second Europa League semi-final between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk.

    17 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY UNION-NEWZEALAND/

    Rugby-NZ name first squads as they look to test season

    New Zealand Rugby will name the squads for their North-South match on Aug. 29, a pointer to the thinking of All Blacks coach Ian Foster as he mulls his first test squad

    18 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast