REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

22 Oct 2020 / 22:05 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    TENNIS-BECKER/FINANCES

    Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts - report

    German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he had failed to hand over his Grand Slam trophies in order to settle his debts, the Press Association reported.

    CYCLING-VUELTA/

    Pinot abandons Vuelta before stage three

    French rider Thibaut Pinot has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana after only two stages, his team said on Thursday.

    BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

    Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series

    Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to the media and oversees a training session as the Spanish champions prepare for the first Clasico of the season against Barcelona.

    23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea.

    23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-RAV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Rapid Vienna v Arsenal

    Rapid Vienna competes with Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.

    22 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-CEL-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Celtic v AC Milan

    Celtic competes with AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League, and we will wrap up the rest of the action.

    22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference

    Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leicester City.

    23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LIN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v LASK Linz

    Tottenham Hotspur take on Austrian club LASK Linz at the start of the group phase of the Europa League.

    22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

    Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

    23 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

    Barcelona prepare for the first Clasico of the season against eternal rivals Real Madrid.

    23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea coach Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester United.

    23 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MCI/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

    Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.

    23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.

    23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship

    Round one of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

    22 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    RUGBY LEAGUE-AUSTRALIA/PREVIEW

    Rugby League - NRL Grand Final - Penrith v Melbourne - Preview

    Penrith Panthers take on Melbourne Storm in the grand final of Australia's National Rugby League in front of 40,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday. We preview the contest.

    23 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)

    Cycling - Giro d'Italia

    Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is a 251-kilometre flat ride from Morbegno to Asti.

    23 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT

    CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

    Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

    Stage four of the Vuelta a Espana is a 191.7-kilometre flat ride from Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros.

    23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - Practice

    Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.

    23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    ODDLY ENOUGH

    PAKISTAN-SNOOKER/ (PIX) (TV)

    Pakistani born without arms excels in snooker

    Muhammad Ikram, a Pakistani who was born without arms, has thrilled his small home town of Samundri by mastering the game of snooker. The 32-year-old has spent years perfecting his skills of pushing the ball with his chin and can now take on anyone at the small snooker club in town. He has become an online celebrity among the country's snooker community.

    23 Oct

