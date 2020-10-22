REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-BECKER/FINANCES
Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts - report
German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he had failed to hand over his Grand Slam trophies in order to settle his debts, the Press Association reported.
CYCLING-VUELTA/
Pinot abandons Vuelta before stage three
French rider Thibaut Pinot has abandoned the Vuelta a Espana after only two stages, his team said on Thursday.
BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/
Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series
Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-MAD/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane speaks to the media and oversees a training session as the Spanish champions prepare for the first Clasico of the season against Barcelona.
23 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-CHE/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Chelsea.
SOCCER-EUROPA-RAV-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Rapid Vienna v Arsenal
Rapid Vienna competes with Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League.
22 Oct 12:55 ET / 16:55 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-CEL-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Celtic v AC Milan
Celtic competes with AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League, and we will wrap up the rest of the action.
22 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LEI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Leicester City.
23 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-EUROPA-TOT-LIN/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Europa League - Tottenham Hotspur v LASK Linz
Tottenham Hotspur take on Austrian club LASK Linz at the start of the group phase of the Europa League.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.
23 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for the first Clasico of the season against eternal rivals Real Madrid.
23 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Manchester United.
23 Oct 08:15 ET / 12:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-MCI/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against West Ham United.
23 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-TOT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Burnley.
23 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
GOLF-ZOZO/ (TV)
Golf - PGA Tour - ZOZO Championship
Round one of the ZOZO Championship at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.
22 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
RUGBY LEAGUE-AUSTRALIA/PREVIEW
Rugby League - NRL Grand Final - Penrith v Melbourne - Preview
Penrith Panthers take on Melbourne Storm in the grand final of Australia's National Rugby League in front of 40,000 fans at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday. We preview the contest.
23 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
CYCLING-GIRO/ (TV)
Cycling - Giro d'Italia
Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia is a 251-kilometre flat ride from Morbegno to Asti.
23 Oct 04:15 ET / 08:15 GMT
CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)
Cycling - Vuelta a Espana
Stage four of the Vuelta a Espana is a 191.7-kilometre flat ride from Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros.
MOTOR-F1-PORTUGAL/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Portuguese Grand Prix - Practice
Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao.
ODDLY ENOUGH
PAKISTAN-SNOOKER/ (PIX) (TV)
Pakistani born without arms excels in snooker
Muhammad Ikram, a Pakistani who was born without arms, has thrilled his small home town of Samundri by mastering the game of snooker. The 32-year-old has spent years perfecting his skills of pushing the ball with his chin and can now take on anyone at the small snooker club in town. He has become an online celebrity among the country's snooker community.
23 Oct