Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought

LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers ended decades of heartbreak with their first World Series win since 1988 on Tuesday, a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington sealing the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ARGENTINA-MARADONA

Maradona self-isolating at home due to COVID-19 risk - report

Argentina soccer great Diego Maradona is self-isolating after one of his bodyguards displayed symptoms of COVID-19, the country's state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/

Then there were three, Tri-Nations set for Sydney kickoff

SYDNEY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Three months late and one team down in the absence of the Springboks, the southern hemisphere's annual test championship finally gets underway in Sydney on Saturday when Australia face New Zealand in front of a crowd of up to 40,000.

UPCOMING

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/DRAW

Rugby-Champions Cup pool stage draw

Champions Cup pool stage draw in Lausanne where 24 teams will be drawn into two pools.

28 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/AUSTRALIA

Rugby - Wallabies name team for Tri-Nations opener against All Blacks

Australia coach Dave Rennie names his team for the third Bledisloe Cup test against the All Blacks in Sydney, which also doubles as the first match of the Tri-Nations tournament

29 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-AUS-NZL/

Rugby - Rugby Championship - Australia v New Zealand - Preview

The All Blacks play the Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Cup test match, which forms part of the Rugby Championship. We preview the match.

29 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-ENG/ (TV)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - England team announcement

England coach Eddie Jones names his team for Saturday's Six Nations game in Italy

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-SCO/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales team announcement

The Wales team to play Scotland in the Six Nations in Llanelli on Saturday will be announced at 12pm followed one hour later by a news conference with coach Wayne Pivac.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-IBA-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Istanbul Basaksehir v Paris St Germain

Istanbul Basaksehir face Paris St Germain in the Champions league.

28 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-KRA-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - FC Krasnodar v Chelsea

FC Krasnodar face Chelsea in the Champions league.

28 Oct 13:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-REN/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla v Rennes

Sevilla face Rennes in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MUN-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Manchester United v RB Leipzig

Manchester United face RB Leipzig in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FER-DYK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Ferencvaros v Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencvaros face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BRU-LAZ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Club Brugge v Lazio

Club Brugge face Lazio in the Champions League

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-ZSP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Zenit St Petersburg

Borussia Dortmund face Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-FCB/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus v Barcelona

Juventus face Barcelona in the Champions league.

28 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/BULLETPREVIEWS

Soccer - England - Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of the Premier League.

29 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/ (PIX) (TV)

Baseball - MLB - Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers

If required, the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Seven of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

28 Oct 20:09 ET / 00:09 GMT

GYMNASTICS

GYMNASTICS-USA/HERNANDEZ (TV)

Interview with U.S. gymnast Laurie Hernandez

Reuters interviews U.S. gymnast Laurie Hernandez as she hopes to make a comeback at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Oct 29

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/

Motor racing-Emilia Romagna Grand Prix preview and statistics

We preview the 13th round of the F1 season, where Mercedes can become the first team to win the constructors' title seven years in a row.

29 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-VUELTA/ (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta a Espana

Stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana is a 157.7-kilometre flat ride from Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo.

29 Oct 08:25 ET / 12:25 GMT