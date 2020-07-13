REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-UEFA/FFP
UEFA Financial Fair Play rules set to change after City ban overturned
After UEFA's attempt to ban Manchester City from European football was overturned by sport's highest court on Monday, the continental governing body's Financial Fair Play (FFP) system, under which they were charged, faces likely changes.
SPORT-BRITAIN/
Sport-UK Sport denies risking athletes' health in 2012 nutritional programme
UK Sport said it does not fund research projects aimed at giving athletes a performance advantage at the expense of their health, after the Mail on Sunday reported that it backed an experimental nutritional programme at the 2012 London Olympics.
FOOTBALL-NFL/WASHINGTON
Washington to retire Redskins name and logo
The NFL's Washington team said on Monday they will retire their Redskins name and logo in a decision made after sponsors stepped up pressure to scrap a name long criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-GET/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Getafe
Alaves host Getafe in La Liga. Also includes coverage of Villarreal-Real Sociedad.
13 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton
Manchester United host Southampton in the Premier League.
13 Jul 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-TOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Torino
Inter Milan host Torino in a Serie A match.
13 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-MAD/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Real Madrid
Granada face Real Madrid in La Liga.
13 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer-Cadiz return to La Liga after 14-year absence
Cadiz were promoted to La Liga for the first time since 2005 after Real Zaragoza were beaten 4-2 at home to Real Oviedo in Spain's second division on Sunday.
13 Jul 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia at the Ageas Bowl in the second one day international.
14 Jul
OLYMPICS-2020/JOC (PIX) (TV)
Olympics-JOC hold news conference 10 days before Tokyo Olympics was due to start
The Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita gives a news conference 10 days before the Tokyo Olympics were due to start before the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The rearranged Games will now begin in July 2021.
14 Jul 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal news conference
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Liverpool.
14 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-TOT/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United.
14 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match away to Arsenal.
14 Jul 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BOU/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds a virtual news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth.
SURFING-WSL/ (PIX)
Surfing-WSL updates on World Championship Tour schedule, new format
World Surf League, professional surfing's governing body, reveals a new format and schedule for its World Championship Tour for 2021 and updates on the status of the COVID-19 affected 2020 tour
14 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT