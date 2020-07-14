REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp
Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp described as "not a good day for football" Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.
CYCLING-BRITAIN/
Briton Varnish loses employment tribunal appeal
Former British cyclist Jess Varnish's employment tribunal appeal against the sport's national governing body has been dismissed, it was announced on Tuesday.
RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/VUNIPOLA
England's Mako Vunipola commits to relegated Saracens
England prop Mako Vunipola on Tuesday committed his future to Saracens, despite the club's relegation to the Championship.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Norwich City
Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League.
14 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BCA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer- Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Brescia
Atalanta host Brescia in a Serie A match
14 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-PORTUGAL-SLB-VDG/ (PIX)
Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Vitoria Guimaraes
Benfica face Vitoria Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga.
14 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VIL/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid prepare for their match against Villarreal as Zinedine Zidane's team edge closer to winning the club's first league title since 2017.
15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MUN/PREVIEW
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Osasuna as the champions try to keep alive hopes of retaining the title.