REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

14 Jul 2020 / 22:00 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-LIV/PREVIEW

    Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

    Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp described as "not a good day for football" Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

    CYCLING-BRITAIN/

    Briton Varnish loses employment tribunal appeal

    Former British cyclist Jess Varnish's employment tribunal appeal against the sport's national governing body has been dismissed, it was announced on Tuesday.

    RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/VUNIPOLA

    England's Mako Vunipola commits to relegated Saracens

    England prop Mako Vunipola on Tuesday committed his future to Saracens, despite the club's relegation to the Championship.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Norwich City

    Chelsea face Norwich City in the Premier League.

    14 Jul 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-BCA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer- Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Brescia

    Atalanta host Brescia in a Serie A match

    14 Jul 15:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-PORTUGAL-SLB-VDG/ (PIX)

    Soccer - Portugal - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Vitoria Guimaraes

    Benfica face Vitoria Guimaraes in the Primeira Liga.

    14 Jul 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-VIL/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid news conference & training

    Real Madrid prepare for their match against Villarreal as Zinedine Zidane's team edge closer to winning the club's first league title since 2017.

    15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-MUN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

    Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a virtual news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

    15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona news conference & training

    Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match against Osasuna as the champions try to keep alive hopes of retaining the title.

    15 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

