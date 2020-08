Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FINAL/

A true final of champions awaits in Lisbon

After four thrilling quarter-finals, the upsets stopped at the last four stage in the Champions League, setting up Sunday's final between Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain.

OLYMPICS-2020/TORCH

Torch relay schedule intact for next year -Kyodo

Tokyo Olympic organisers plan to follow roughly the same schedule, delayed by a year, for the nationwide torch relay preceeding the postponed summer Games, Kyodo News reported on Thursday.

BADMINTON-JAPAN-TAKAHASHI/

Japan's Olympic doubles champion Takahashi announces retirement

Japan's Olympic badminton champion Ayaka Takahashi will not defend her doubles crown with Misaki Matsutomo at next year's Tokyo Games after announcing she will retire at the end of the month.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-EUROPA-SEV-INT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Sevilla news conference & training

Sevilla prepare for the Europa League final against Inter Milan in Cologne.

20 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE/PREVIEW

Soccer-Ligue 1 preview

Paris St Germain are the hot favourites to retain their Ligue 1 title as the season starts amid COVID-19 concerns

20 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-EUROPA-SEV-INT/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Europa League - Inter Milan news conference & training

Inter Milan prepare for the Europa League final against Sevilla in Cologne.

20 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Bahia

Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - August 20, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

20 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-AUSTRALIA/WESTERNUNITED-COACH

INTERVIEW - Soccer - A-League newcomers Western United are title threats - coach

A-League newcomers were little more than a boardroom brainstorm 18 months ago but believe they can win Australian soccer's biggest prize in just over a week, says coach Mark Rudan.

21 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-INDY-INDY500/ALONSO

Motor racing-Alonso gears up for Triple Crown shot

Experts weigh in on whether Fernando Alonso, who has already won the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, can become only the second driver in history to win the sport's Triple Crown with a victory at Sunday's Indianapolis 500.

21 Aug

RUGBY

RUGBY UNION-AUSTRALIA/

Rugby Union - Super Rugby AU - week eight

Western Force v Queensland Reds

21 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-PAK/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third Test - England v Pakistan

England play Pakistan at the Rose Bowl in the third and final test match of the series.

21 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-NORTHERNTRUST/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - The Northern Trust

Round two of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts.

21 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GOLF-WOMEN/OPEN

Golf - Women's British Open

Round two of the Women's British Open - the first major of the year.

21 Aug