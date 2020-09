Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/ MLB roundup: Trout blasts club-record 300th HR in Angels win Jo Adell's two-run single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-9 win against the Houston Astros in the opener of their doubleheader on Saturday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif.

TENNIS-USOPEN Kenin soaks up the pressure to down Jabeur and reach last 16

NEW YORK - Second seed Sofia Kenin overcame a sluggish start to surge past Tunisian Ons Jabeur 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday and move into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time.

TENNIS-USOPEN-WITHDRAWN Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

NEW YORK - Doubles top seeds Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were withdrawn from the U.S. Open on Saturday, hours before they were due on court after Mladenovic received a COVID-19 quarantine notice from public health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said.

UPCOMING:

SPORTS

CRICKET-T20-ENG-AUS/PREVIEW

Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - England & Australia news conferences

England and Australia hold news conferences ahead of the third and final T20 International at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

7 Sep 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GOLF-TOURCHAMP/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - TOUR Championship

Round three of the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia.

6 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-SAO-FLU/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Fluminense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Sao Paulo v Fluminense - Morumbi Stadium, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 6, 2020, following the resumption of play behind closed doors after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

6 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHINA/

Soccer - Chinese Super League - Round Nine

Round up of the ninth round of the Chinese Super League, which is taking place in hubs in Dalian and Suzhou because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/PREVIEW

Soccer-Premier League-We look at Liverpool's prospects for back-to-back titles

Liverpool walked away with the title last season, but can Juergen Klopp's side dominate the new campaign. A look at their prospects for back-to-back titles

7 Sep

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

No plot change but new stars in made for TV Premier League season

The new Premier League season kicks off on Saturday with some fresh talent, but still without fans, as the world's most popular domestic competition continues, for the time being, as a made for television product.

7 Sep

SOCCER-SPAIN/TEBAS

Soccer - Spain - Briefing with La Liga president Javier Tebas ahead of new season

La Liga president Javier Tebas and ambassadors including Andres Iniesta speak to reporters ahead of the new season, which begins on Friday.

7 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-DNK-ENG/PREVIEW

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Denmark & England news conferences & training

Denmark and England speak to the media ahead of their UEFA Nations League match in Copenhagen.

7 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-ESP-UKR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Spain v Ukraine

Spain face Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League.

6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - UEFA Nations League - French team training

France team players attend a training session at Stade de France in Saint Denis near Paris

6 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-CRO/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France & Croatia news conferences & training

France and Croatia prepare for their UEFA Nations League match at the Stade de France.

7 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWE-POR/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Sweden & Portugal news conferences & training

Sweden and Portugal prepare for their UEFA Nations League match in Solna on Saturday.

7 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-SWI-GER/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - Switzerland v Germany

Switzerland face Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

6 Sep 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the round of 16 of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

ASHE DAY

1 Putintseva v Martic

2 Djokovic v Carreno Busta

ASHE NIGHT

1 Shapovalov (CAN) v Goffin

2 Osaka (JPN) v Kontaveit

ARMSTRONG

1 Brady (USA) v Kerber

2 Davidovich Fokina v Zverev

3 Rogers (USA) v Kvitova

4 Coric v Thompson (not before 5pm)

6 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT