REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING

Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto dismissed figures in an academic report published on Tuesday that showed the Tokyo Olympics were set to be the most expensive in history, even before the additional costs to be incurred by the Games' postponement.

MOTOR-F1-HAMILTON Hamilton says he will not let up on campaigning for justice Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would not let up on using his platform to campaign for racial justice as the sport's governing body confirmed there would be no investigation into his actions at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/REPORT

James' stunner helps clinical Chelsea sink Brighton

Chelsea got their Premier League campaign on track after 20-year-old right back Reece James helped them to a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion with a spectacular goal on Monday.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-AZA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v AZ Alkmaar

Dynamo Kyiv face AZ Alkmaar in the Champions league. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.

15 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-LYO/REPORT

Soccer - Ligue 1 - Montpellier v Lyon

Montpellier host Lyon in Ligue 1

15 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Spanish clubs suffer from uncertainty over institutional conflict

Spanish soccer clubs have voiced their frustration over matches being postponed at short notice and continued uncertainty over when matches will be played due to a conflict over scheduling between the sport's two leading institutions.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - Madrid Open

Day three of the Madrid Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open

Day three of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open

Day four of the Madrid Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TENNIS-ROME/

Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open

Day three of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.

16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ATHLETICS

ATHLETICS-VANNIEKERK/

Athletics-Van Niekerk returns from injury to race in the Gala Dei Castelli

South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited return to the track when he competes at the rescheduled Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.

15 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (TV)

Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial

The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing. William Bourdon, one of Diack's lawyers, said that the four-year sentence was "of great cruelty" and that the prosecution had distorted the facts.

16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GOLF

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

CRICKET

CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia

England play Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester.

16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage 17 of the Tour de France is a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.

16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CYCLING-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France - French President Macron attends the Stage 17

French President Macron attends the Stage 17 of the Tour de France, a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.

16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT