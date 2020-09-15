REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-2020/MEETING
Tokyo 2020 chief rebuffs higher reported Games costs
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto dismissed figures in an academic report published on Tuesday that showed the Tokyo Olympics were set to be the most expensive in history, even before the additional costs to be incurred by the Games' postponement.
MOTOR-F1-HAMILTON Hamilton says he will not let up on campaigning for justice Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would not let up on using his platform to campaign for racial justice as the sport's governing body confirmed there would be no investigation into his actions at the Tuscan Grand Prix.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/REPORT
James' stunner helps clinical Chelsea sink Brighton
Chelsea got their Premier League campaign on track after 20-year-old right back Reece James helped them to a 3-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion with a spectacular goal on Monday.
UPCOMING
SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DYK-AZA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Champions League - Dynamo Kyiv v AZ Alkmaar
Dynamo Kyiv face AZ Alkmaar in the Champions league. The match report will include highlights of the day's other games.
15 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-MPL-LYO/REPORT
Soccer - Ligue 1 - Montpellier v Lyon
Montpellier host Lyon in Ligue 1
15 Sep 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Spanish clubs suffer from uncertainty over institutional conflict
Spanish soccer clubs have voiced their frustration over matches being postponed at short notice and continued uncertainty over when matches will be played due to a conflict over scheduling between the sport's two leading institutions.
16 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
TENNIS
TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Tennis - WTA Premier Mandatory - Madrid Open
Day three of the Madrid Open - a WTA Premier Mandatory event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.
16 Sep 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
TENNIS-ROME/ (TV)
Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open
Day three of the Italian Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.
TENNIS-MADRID/ (PIX) (TV)
CANCELLED - Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Madrid Open
Day four of the Madrid Open - an ATP Masters 1000 event in the Spanish capital's Caja Magica.
TENNIS-ROME/
Tennis - WTA Premier 5 - Italian Open
Day three of the Italian Open - a WTA Premier 5 event in Rome.
ATHLETICS
ATHLETICS-VANNIEKERK/
Athletics-Van Niekerk returns from injury to race in the Gala Dei Castelli
South Africa's Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited return to the track when he competes at the rescheduled Gala dei Castelli in Bellinzona, Switzerland on Tuesday.
15 Sep 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/ (TV)
Verdict to be announced in Lamine Diack's corruption trial
The verdict in the corruption trial of the former head of athletics' governing body, Lamine Diack, is announced. The trial finished in June with public prosecutors seeking a four-year jail sentence for Diack, telling the three judges that the former IAAF president and his son, Papa Massata Diack, were at the heart of a scheme that solicited bribes worth millions of euros from Russian athletes to cover up failed doping tests and allow them to continue competing. William Bourdon, one of Diack's lawyers, said that the four-year sentence was "of great cruelty" and that the prosecution had distorted the facts.
GOLF
GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Golf - U.S. Open - Preview
Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.
15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
CRICKET
CRICKET-ODI-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v Australia
England play Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at Old Trafford, Manchester.
16 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
CYCLING
CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France
Stage 17 of the Tour de France is a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.
16 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
CYCLING-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV)
Cycling - Tour de France - French President Macron attends the Stage 17
French President Macron attends the Stage 17 of the Tour de France, a 170-km ride from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze.
16 Sep 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT