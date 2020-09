Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-DOPING/

Cycling: French police release two from custody in Arkea-Samsic doping probe

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - French police have released two people who were being questioned as part of an investigation into suspected doping by the Arkea-Samsic team at this year's Tour de France, the Marseille prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-PREVIEW/

All the way on clay? Williams embarks on latest quest for 24 majors

Serena Williams' latest quest to make history begins when the curtain rises on the French Open at Roland Garros next week.

TENNIS-HAMBURG/

Paire says he played in Hamburg despite testing positive for COVID-19

Frenchman Benoit Paire said on Wednesday that he was allowed to play in the Hamburg Open despite testing positive for COVID-19 because the "rules are different" in Germany.

UPCOMING

SOCCER

SOCCER-SUPER-BAY-SEV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Super Cup - Bayern Munich news conferences & training

Bayern Munich prepare for the Super Cup against Sevilla at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

23 Sep 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-SUPER-BAY-SEV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - European Super Cup - Sevilla news conferences & training

Sevilla prepare for the Super Cup against Bayern Munich at Budapest's Puskas Arena. 23 Sep 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - West Asia Group matches

Group A Esteghlal (Iran) v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia)

Group B Shahr Khodro (Iran) v Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan)

Group B Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE) v Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)

23 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-GNT-DYK/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Champions League - KAA Gent v Dynamo Kyiv

KAA Gent face Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions league playoff round first leg. That match report will include highlights of the day's other two games, Molde v Ferencvaros and Olympiakos Omonoia.

23 Sep 19:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFA/ (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Executive Committee Meeting

UEFA's executive committee meets in Budapest ahead of the Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin will hold a news conference following the meeting.

24 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-WORLD/ (PIX)

Cycling - UCI Road World Championships

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships - Women Elite individual time trial takes place in Imola.

24 Sep

ICE HOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-TBL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Tampa Bay Lightning

The Dallas Stars play the Tampa Bay Lightning in game three of the Stanley Cup at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

24 Sep 00:00 ET, 04:00 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONS/

Rugby Union - Champions Cup semi-final preview

Preview of this weekend's two Anglo-French European Champions Cup semi-finals.

24 Sep 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Russian Grand Prix - FIA news conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi.

24 Sep 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

TENNIS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/ (TV)

Tennis - French Open - Draw Ceremony

Organisers hold the draw ceremony for the French Open which begins on September 27.

24 Sep 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis-French Open - Novak Djokovic - Preview

World number one Novak Djokovic made headlines for all the wrong reasons at the U.S. Open but will be trying to get back on track with a second French Open title.

24 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis - French Open - Other contenders in men's singles

A look at the other men's singles contenders for the French Open title.

24 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis-French Open - Dominic Thiem - Preview

Newly-crowned U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will be the favourite to stop Rafa Nadal winning another title at Roland Garros.

24 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Tennis - French Open - Rafa Nadal - Preview

Rafa Nadal will still be the man to beat at Roland Garros as he attempts a record-extending 13th title.

24 Sep 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT