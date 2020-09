Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

PEOPLE-JOHN-THOMPSON/

Legendary U.S. college basketball coach John Thompson dead at 78: media reports

Former Georgetown coach John Thompson passed away at the age of 78, ESPN and other media outlets reported on Monday.

OLYMPICS-2020-FLAME-DISPLAY/

Tokyo Games to be symbol of hope as flame goes on display

TOKYO (Reuters) - At a low-key ceremony to mark the unveiling of the Olympic flame display on Monday, Tokyo officials reiterated that next year's Games will be a symbol of hope for the world as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

BASEBALL-MLB-SD-LAA-CASTRO/

Padres acquire veteran C Castro from Angels

The San Diego Padres acquired veteran catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon in an attempt to fortify a position that had been lacking in offense.

SPORTS

TENNIS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Round one of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows - the second grand slam of the year.

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding):

Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v Anhelina Kalinina (Ukraine)

Kevin Anderson (South Africa) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

4-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Misaki Doi (Japan)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

17-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

12-Denis Shapovalov (Canada) v Sebastian Korda (U.S.)

Coco Gauff (U.S.) v 31-Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia)

Steve Johnson (U.S.) v John Isner (U.S.)

Tatjana Maria (Germany) v 13-Alison Riske (U.S.)

31 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CYCLING

CYCLING-FRANCE/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Tour de France

Stage four of the Tour de France is a 160.5-km ride from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette.

1 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT