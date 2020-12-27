REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning
TOP STORIES
SPORTS
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Blazers get late 3-pointer, edge Rockets in OT
CJ McCollum drilled a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left before the host Portland Trail Blazers turned a late defensive stop into a 128-126 overtime victory over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Saturday.
Dec 27
FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP
NFL Roundup: Dolphins stun Raiders with late FG
Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 44-yarder with one second remaining, as the visiting Miami Dolphins inched closer to a playoff spot with a wild 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NFL
NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test
The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said.
UPCOMING
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion
27 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WBA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion
Liverpool play West Browmich Albion in the Premier League.
27 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-IND/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-CLE/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-CIN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-CHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-ATL/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Atlanta Falcons
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
FOOTBALL-NFL-BAL-NYG/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-TOT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
27 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-DAL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
27 Dec 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-DEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
27 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-CAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland
FOOTBALL-NFL-DAL-PHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
27 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-LAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-AVA/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference
Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa
27 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-AGO/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Atletico Goianiense
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio AtleticoGoianiense – Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil
27 Dec 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
28 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/
Cricket - Second Test - Australia v India
Day three of the second of four tests between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-SAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio
28 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-MIL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
28 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-BOS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-GSW/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-TEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Tennessee Titans
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
28 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
28 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-PHX/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves
28 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
BOXING-AIBA/ (TV)
Boxing - Interview with newly-elected president of AIBA
Reuters interviews Umar Kremlev, the newly appointed president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
28 Dec
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/
Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka
South Africa host Sri Lanka at Centurion in the first of their two-test series.
28 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT