REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

NBA roundup: Blazers get late 3-pointer, edge Rockets in OT

CJ McCollum drilled a 3-pointer with 6.9 seconds left before the host Portland Trail Blazers turned a late defensive stop into a 128-126 overtime victory over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Dec 27

NFL Roundup: Dolphins stun Raiders with late FG

Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 44-yarder with one second remaining, as the visiting Miami Dolphins inched closer to a playoff spot with a wild 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

Dec 27

NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said.

Dec 27

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

27 Dec 09:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool play West Browmich Albion in the Premier League.

27 Dec 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

Football - NFL - Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Football - NFL - New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Cincinnati Bengals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Football - NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Atlanta Falcons

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

27 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur

Wolverhampton Wanderers face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

27 Dec 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Dallas Mavericks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

27 Dec 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

27 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

Football - NFL - Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

27 Dec 16:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

Football - NFL - Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

27 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

27 Dec 16:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea's Frank Lampard holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Aston Villa

27 Dec 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Atletico Goianiense

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio AtleticoGoianiense – Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

27 Dec 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

28 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Cricket - Second Test - Australia v India

Day three of the second of four tests between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

28 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

28 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

28 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

28 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

28 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

28 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

28 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Golden State Warriors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

28 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Tennessee Titans

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

28 Dec 20:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

28 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

28 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

28 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

Boxing - Interview with newly-elected president of AIBA

Reuters interviews Umar Kremlev, the newly appointed president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

28 Dec

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka

South Africa host Sri Lanka at Centurion in the first of their two-test series.

28 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT