REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Bucks close out Mavs
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and nine rebounds to propel the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA
Tennis: COVID cases on player flights leave Australian Open buildup in disarray
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The build-up to next month's Australian Open was thrown into disarray on Saturday when 47 players were forced into two weeks of strict hotel quarantine after coronavirus infections were reported on two chartered flights carrying them to Melbourne.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL
NHL roundup: Avalanche annihilate Blues 8-0
The Colorado Avalanche scored six power-play goals in an 8-0 onslaught of the visiting St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Denver.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig
VfL Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
16 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-MAI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05
Borussia Dortmund face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-BRH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion.
16 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Chelsea
Struggling Fulham meet inconsistent Chelsea in the Premier League with both sides desperately needing a win to turn around their fortunes.
16 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BOS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Boston Bruins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
16 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-UDI/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Udinese
Sampdoria host Udinese in a Serie A match. We will wrap up all of the day's action in Serie A.
16 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SOU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Southampton.
16 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-ANG-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain
Angers play PSG in Ligue 1.
GOLF-SONYOPEN/
Golf - PGA Tour - Sony Open in Hawaii
Third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Cameron Smith is the defending champion.
16 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-LAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams
2020-2021 NFL Season (Postseason) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
16 Jan 16:35 ET / 21:35 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
16 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-ORL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
16 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-TOR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario
17 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CAR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Carolina Hurricanes
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-MTL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-CHA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
17 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India
Day three of the fourth and final test between Australia and India at the Gabba.
BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-DET/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-BAL/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
2020-2021 NFL Season (Postseason) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
17 Jan 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
17 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)
Sailing - America's Cup Challenger series
Day three of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the
America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.
17 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-ATL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the
Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon
17 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/
Cricket - First Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 4
The fourth day of the first of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.
17 Jan 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT
HONGKONG-CLIMBER/ (PIX) (TV)
Paraplegic climber scales skyscraper in Hong Kong
Meet Hong Kong's Lai Chi-wai, the world's first paraplegic climber to scale a skyscraper.
17 Jan
SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-FIO/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina
Napoli host Fiorentina in a Serie A match.
17 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT