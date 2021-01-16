SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

16 Jan 2021 / 22:07 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

    NBA roundup: Bucks close out Mavs

    Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and nine rebounds to propel the host Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

    Tennis: COVID cases on player flights leave Australian Open buildup in disarray

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The build-up to next month's Australian Open was thrown into disarray on Saturday when 47 players were forced into two weeks of strict hotel quarantine after coronavirus infections were reported on two chartered flights carrying them to Melbourne.

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    NHL roundup: Avalanche annihilate Blues 8-0

    The Colorado Avalanche scored six power-play goals in an 8-0 onslaught of the visiting St. Louis Blues on Friday night in Denver.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-RBL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v RB Leipzig

    VfL Wolfsburg face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

    16 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-MAI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05

    Borussia Dortmund face Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

    16 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion.

    16 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Burnley.

    16 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Chelsea

    Struggling Fulham meet inconsistent Chelsea in the Premier League with both sides desperately needing a win to turn around their fortunes.

    16 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

    16 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-UDI/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Udinese

    Sampdoria host Udinese in a Serie A match. We will wrap up all of the day's action in Serie A.

    16 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Southampton.

    16 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-ANG-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Angers v Paris St Germain

    Angers play PSG in Ligue 1.

    16 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    GOLF-SONYOPEN/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Sony Open in Hawaii

    Third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, where Cameron Smith is the defending champion.

    16 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-SJS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v San Jose Sharks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

    16 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-LAR/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Postseason) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    16 Jan 16:35 ET / 21:35 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

    16 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BKN-ORL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

    16 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-OTT-TOR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

    17 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CAR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Carolina Hurricanes

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    17 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-NYI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v New York Islanders

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    17 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-MTL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    17 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-CHA/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    17 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MEM-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Memphis Grizzlies v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

    17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CBJ/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Columbus Blue Jackets

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

    17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Fourth Test - Australia v India

    Day three of the fourth and final test between Australia and India at the Gabba.

    17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    17 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-BAL/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Postseason) - Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

    17 Jan 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-LAK-MIN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Los Angeles Kings v Minnesota Wild

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

    17 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    Sailing - America's Cup Challenger series

    Day three of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the

    America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

    17 Jan 21:15 ET / 02:15 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-ATL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Atlanta Hawks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the

    Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

    17 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

    17 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-ANA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Anaheim Ducks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

    17 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-LKA-ENG/

    Cricket - First Test - Sri Lanka v England - Day 4

    The fourth day of the first of two tests between Sri Lanka and England at Galle International Stadium.

    17 Jan 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

    HONGKONG-CLIMBER/ (PIX) (TV)

    Paraplegic climber scales skyscraper in Hong Kong

    Meet Hong Kong's Lai Chi-wai, the world's first paraplegic climber to scale a skyscraper.

    17 Jan

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-FIO/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina

    Napoli host Fiorentina in a Serie A match.

    17 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast