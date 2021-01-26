REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-IOC/ITALY

Italy staves off threat of Olympic sanctions with decree

BERLIN (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday approved a decree guaranteeing the autonomy of the country's Olympic committee, a day before the IOC was due to discuss imposing sanctions on the host of the 2026 winter Olympics over perceived government interference in sporting matters.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BADOSA

Safety first, but officials look to get Badosa training equipment

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Spain's Paula Badosa has not received training equipment to help her prepare for the Australian Open because of safety concerns but discussions are taking place on finding a way to get her some, health officials said on Tuesday.

NEPAL-CLIMBERS/

'Bigger than winning World Cup': Nepali climber on first winter ascent of K2

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A team of Nepali climbers that made the first winter summit of K2, the world's second tallest peak, arrived back in the country to a heroes' welcome on Tuesday from crowds of well-wishers.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)

One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.

26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v West Ham United.

26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United

Newcastle United aim to end their four-game losing streak in the Premier League when they host Leeds United.

26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v AC Milan

Inter Milan face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

26 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal Southampton play Arsenal in the Premier League.

26 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City

West Bromwich Albion play Manchester City in the Premier League.

26 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/TEBAS (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Spain - Interview with La Liga president Javier Tebas

La Liga president Javier Tebas speaks to Reuters about handling the pandemic and the threat of a European Super League to domestic competitions.

27 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.

27 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

27 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PIT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

27 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-PHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

27 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

27 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

27 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

27 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

27 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-EDM/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Edmonton Oilers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

27 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

27 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

27 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-SJS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v San Jose Sharks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-TOR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Toronto Maple Leafs

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

27 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA/ALLEN

NBA-Ray Allen interview

Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who played 18 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2014, discusses his life after basketball.

27 Jan

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

27 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

RUGBY

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ (TV)

Rugby - 2021 Six Nations launch

Virtual launch for the 2021 Six Nations, which will go ahead despite COVID-19 cases being high across Europe. Coaches and captains address the media.

27 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting

The International Olympic Committee holds its first executive board meeting of 2021. It's expected to be a virtual meeting and IOC President will hold a news conference following the conclusion of the meeting.

27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AFGHANISTAN-BREAKDANCING/ (PIX) (TV)

Breaking barriers: female break dancer in Afghanistan aspires to the world stage

At a gym in downtown Kabul, Manizha Talash and her teammates jump and sway to the beat, working up a sweat breakdancing and doing head-spins. When she first joined the breakdancing club about two and a half months ago, there were no girls there. Now five other girls have followed her lead. "I want to be different," says the 18-year-old.

27 Jan