REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
OLYMPICS-IOC/ITALY
Italy staves off threat of Olympic sanctions with decree
BERLIN (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday approved a decree guaranteeing the autonomy of the country's Olympic committee, a day before the IOC was due to discuss imposing sanctions on the host of the 2026 winter Olympics over perceived government interference in sporting matters.
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/BADOSA
Safety first, but officials look to get Badosa training equipment
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Spain's Paula Badosa has not received training equipment to help her prepare for the Australian Open because of safety concerns but discussions are taking place on finding a way to get her some, health officials said on Tuesday.
NEPAL-CLIMBERS/
'Bigger than winning World Cup': Nepali climber on first winter ascent of K2
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - A team of Nepali climbers that made the first winter summit of K2, the world's second tallest peak, arrived back in the country to a heroes' welcome on Tuesday from crowds of well-wishers.
UPCOMING
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-KOBE BRYANT/ (PIX) (TV)
One year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death
One year since Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.
26 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
SOCCER
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v West Ham United.
26 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEE/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leeds United
Newcastle United aim to end their four-game losing streak in the Premier League when they host Leeds United.
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v AC Milan
Inter Milan face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.
26 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Arsenal Southampton play Arsenal in the Premier League.
26 Jan 15:15 ET / 20:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-MCI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City
West Bromwich Albion play Manchester City in the Premier League.
SOCCER-SPAIN/TEBAS (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Spain - Interview with La Liga president Javier Tebas
La Liga president Javier Tebas speaks to Reuters about handling the pandemic and the threat of a European Super League to domestic competitions.
27 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-LIV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference
Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Liverpool.
27 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference
Liverpool's Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur.
ICEHOCKEY
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-PIT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
27 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-PHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-FLA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Rangers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-LAK/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Los Angeles Kings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota
27 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-EDM/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Edmonton Oilers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NSH-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Nashville Predators v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-DET/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
27 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
27 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-COL-SJS/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Colorado Avalanche v San Jose Sharks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-TOR/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Calgary Flames v Toronto Maple Leafs
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
BASKETBALL
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-WAS/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
BASKETBALL-NBA/ALLEN
NBA-Ray Allen interview
Hall of Famer Ray Allen, who played 18 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2014, discusses his life after basketball.
27 Jan
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-LAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Los Angeles Clippers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
27 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
RUGBY
RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ (TV)
Rugby - 2021 Six Nations launch
Virtual launch for the 2021 Six Nations, which will go ahead despite COVID-19 cases being high across Europe. Coaches and captains address the media.
27 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
OLYMPICS
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)
Olympics - IOC holds Executive Board meeting
The International Olympic Committee holds its first executive board meeting of 2021. It's expected to be a virtual meeting and IOC President will hold a news conference following the conclusion of the meeting.
27 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
AFGHANISTAN-BREAKDANCING/ (PIX) (TV)
Breaking barriers: female break dancer in Afghanistan aspires to the world stage
At a gym in downtown Kabul, Manizha Talash and her teammates jump and sway to the beat, working up a sweat breakdancing and doing head-spins. When she first joined the breakdancing club about two and a half months ago, there were no girls there. Now five other girls have followed her lead. "I want to be different," says the 18-year-old.