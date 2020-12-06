SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

06 Dec 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    ATHLETICS-MARATHON

    Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia

    Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.

    ATHLETICS-SHOES

    World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications

    Athletes will be allowed to wear shoes still under development in international competitions and events where World Athletics rules apply, upon approval of the shoes' specifications, after a rule change by the sport's governing body.

    GOLF-ALLISS

    Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89

    Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta

    Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

    6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sassuolo

    Roma host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.

    6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Leicester City

    Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League

    6 Dec 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-STU/REPORT

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart

    Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

    6 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

    Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.

    6 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen

    Schalke 04, bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins to their name, face third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

    6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Vasco da Gama

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Gremio v Vasco da Gama – Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

    6 Dec 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

    6 Dec 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan

    Sampdoria host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

    6 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-COL-NER/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New England Revolution

    2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

    6 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SOC/REPORT

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Sociedad

    La Liga high fliers Real Sociedad visit Alaves.

    6 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-INL/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Atletico Mineiro v Internacional – Mineirao stadium – Belo Horizonte, Brazil

    6 Dec 21:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/

    Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

    Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

    7 Dec 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/

    Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

    7 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

    Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

    7 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v France

    England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.

    6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix

    The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Sakhir Grand Prix - the 16th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

    6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

    Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

    Round four of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

    6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2020/COSTS-TOKYO-RESIDENTS (TV)

    Olympics-Tokyo residents react to news of additional Olympics costs

    The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday. Tokyo residents react to this news and speak about whether they still want to host the Games.

    7 Dec

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JAC/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLE/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-IND/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-OAK/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

    6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-LAR/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

    6 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-NYG/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

    6 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-PHI/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

    6 Dec 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-NEP/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

    6 Dec 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-DEN/ (PIX)

    Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

    7 Dec 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

    CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/

    Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v England

    South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the second of their three one day internationals

    7 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

