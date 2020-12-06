REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

ATHLETICS-MARATHON

Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia

Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.

ATHLETICS-SHOES

World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications

Athletes will be allowed to wear shoes still under development in international competitions and events where World Athletics rules apply, upon approval of the shoes' specifications, after a rule change by the sport's governing body.

GOLF-ALLISS

Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89

Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta

Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.

6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sassuolo

Roma host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.

6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Leicester City

Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League

6 Dec 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-STU/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart

Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

6 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.

6 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen

Schalke 04, bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins to their name, face third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-VAG/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Vasco da Gama

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Gremio v Vasco da Gama – Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil

6 Dec 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

6 Dec 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan

Sampdoria host AC Milan in a Serie A match.

6 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-USA-COL-NER/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New England Revolution

2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

6 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SOC/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Sociedad

La Liga high fliers Real Sociedad visit Alaves.

6 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-INL/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Atletico Mineiro v Internacional – Mineirao stadium – Belo Horizonte, Brazil

6 Dec 21:15 ET / 21:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

7 Dec 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

7 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

7 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v France

England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.

6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix

The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Sakhir Grand Prix - the 16th race on the revised Formula One calendar.

6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic

Round four of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/COSTS-TOKYO-RESIDENTS (TV)

Olympics-Tokyo residents react to news of additional Olympics costs

The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday. Tokyo residents react to this news and speak about whether they still want to host the Games.

7 Dec

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JAC/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLE/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-IND/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-OAK/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-LAR/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

6 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-NYG/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

6 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-PHI/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

6 Dec 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-NEP/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

6 Dec 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-DEN/ (PIX)

Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

7 Dec 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/

Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v England

South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the second of their three one day internationals

7 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT