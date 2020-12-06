REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
ATHLETICS-MARATHON
Kenya's Kandie smashes half marathon world record in Valencia
Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58 minutes at the Valencia Half Marathon.
ATHLETICS-SHOES
World Athletics to allow 'development shoes' if they meet technical specifications
Athletes will be allowed to wear shoes still under development in international competitions and events where World Athletics rules apply, upon approval of the shoes' specifications, after a rule change by the sport's governing body.
GOLF-ALLISS
Former Ryder Cup player Alliss, the 'voice of golf', dies aged 89
Former Ryder Cup player Peter Alliss, who won 31 tournaments in his career before a successful stint as a commentator in which he was referred to as the "voice of golf", has died at the age of 89, the European Tour said on Sunday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-ITALY-UDI-ATT/REPORT
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Atalanta
Udinese host Atalanta in a Serie A match.
6 Dec 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SAS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AS Roma v Sassuolo
Roma host Sassuolo in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-LEI/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Leicester City
Sheffield United host Leicester City in the Premier League
6 Dec 14:15 ET / 14:15 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-SVW-STU/REPORT
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfB Stuttgart
Werder Bremen face VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.
6 Dec 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur play Arsenal in the Premier League.
6 Dec 16:30 ET / 16:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Bayer Leverkusen
Schalke 04, bottom of the Bundesliga with no wins to their name, face third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
6 Dec 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-VAG/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Vasco da Gama
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Gremio v Vasco da Gama – Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil
6 Dec 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Liverpool play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
6 Dec 19:15 ET / 19:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v AC Milan
Sampdoria host AC Milan in a Serie A match.
6 Dec 19:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-USA-COL-NER/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Columbus Crew SC v New England Revolution
2020 MLS Season (Playoff) - MAPFRE Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
6 Dec 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-SOC/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Sociedad
La Liga high fliers Real Sociedad visit Alaves.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-AMN-INL/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Internacional
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Atletico Mineiro v Internacional – Mineirao stadium – Belo Horizonte, Brazil
6 Dec 21:15 ET / 21:15 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/
Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend
Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.
7 Dec 01:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/
Soccer-Premier League talking points
Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:
7 Dec 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/
Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points
Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches
7 Dec 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-FRA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - England v France
England play France in the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium.
MOTOR-F1-SAKHIR/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Sakhir Grand Prix
The Bahrain International Circuit hosts the Sakhir Grand Prix - the 16th race on the revised Formula One calendar.
GOLF-MAYAKOBA/
Golf - PGA Tour - Mayakoba Golf Classic
Round four of the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
OLYMPICS-2020/COSTS-TOKYO-RESIDENTS (TV)
Olympics-Tokyo residents react to news of additional Olympics costs
The postponement of the Tokyo Games until next year because of the novel coronavirus pandemic will cost Japanese organisers an additional 294 billion yen ($2.8 billion), the organising committee said on Friday. Tokyo residents react to this news and speak about whether they still want to host the Games.
7 Dec
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIN-JAC/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Jacksonville Jaguars
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
6 Dec 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-CLE/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Tennessee Titans v Cleveland Browns
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
FOOTBALL-NFL-MIA-CIN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-NO/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-IND/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-DET/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
FOOTBALL-NFL-NYJ-OAK/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - New York Jets v Las Vegas Raiders
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
FOOTBALL-NFL-ARI-LAR/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
6 Dec 21:05 ET / 21:05 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-NYG/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
FOOTBALL-NFL-GB-PHI/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
6 Dec 21:25 ET / 21:25 GMT
FOOTBALL-NFL-LAC-NEP/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-DEN/ (PIX)
Football - NFL - Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos
2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
7 Dec 01:20 ET / 01:20 GMT
CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/
Cricket - Second One Day International - South Africa v England
South Africa play world champions England at Newlands in the second of their three one day internationals
7 Dec 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT