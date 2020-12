Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/

Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo games

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NBA

NBA-League postpones Thunder-Rockets game, Harden fined

The National Basketball Association postponed Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets after three Rockets players returned tests that were either positive or inconclusive for COVID-19.

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG/

Paris St Germain sack German coach Tuchel - L'Equipe/Bild

French champions Paris St Germain have sacked German coach Thomas Tuchel, French sports daily L'Equipe and German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday.