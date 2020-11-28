SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

28 Nov 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-NZL

    Rugby: All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

    SYDNEY - New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.

    SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-FAN

    Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

    BUENOS AIRES - In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week.

    SWIMMING-MCKEOWN

    In-form McKeown smashes short course 200m backstroke record

    SYDNEY - Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown has confirmed her rich vein of form by claiming a 200 metres backstroke short course world record at the virtual Australian national championships in Brisbane.

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

    Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying

    Action from qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

    28 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-INT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Inter

    Sassuolo face Inter in a Serie A match.

    28 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Cologne

    Borussia Dortmund face Cologne in the Bundesliga.

    28 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-STU-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

    VfB Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

    28 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley

    Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League.

    28 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid

    Valencia face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

    28 Nov 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v Juventus

    Titleholders Juventus visit Benevento in a Serie A match

    28 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-S04/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04

    Borussia Moenchengladbach face Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

    28 Nov 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

    West Bromwich Albion are at home to Sheffield United in a battle of Premier League strugglers.

    28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1- Paris St Germain v Bordeaux

    Paris St Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

    28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Alaves

    Real Madrid play Alaves in La Liga.

    28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-APR/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense – Allianz Parque

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense – Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil

    28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Osasuna

    Barcelona face Osasuna in La Liga.

    29 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FJI/

    CANCELLED - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v Fiji

    Scotland host Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.

    28 Nov 13:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

    CANCELLED - Rugby - England v Australia

    England face Australia in a rugby union test match at Twickenham.

    28 Nov 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v England

    Wales play England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

    28 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)

    Rugby - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France v Italy

    France play Italy in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

    28 Nov 20:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

    TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

    The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    29 Nov

    BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR/ (PIX) (TV)

    Boxing - Exhibition Fight - Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr

    Two boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr square off in an exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite both former world champions now in their 50s and well past their primes they have promised not to hold anything back. The fight's undercard will also have YouTube celebrity Jake Paul (1-0) taking on former-NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson on his professional debut.

    28 Nov 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

    Final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa.

    29 Nov 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Second One Day International - Australia v India

    Second of three ODIs between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

    29 Nov

    CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

    Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - South Africa v England

    South Africa play England at Newlands in the second of their three T20 internationals

    29 Nov 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

    SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

    INDIA-POLLUTION/MARATHON (PIX) (TV)

    Hundreds sign up for Delhi race amid coronavirus surge, pollution

    Some of the world's leading long-distance runners and hundreds of others take part in a half-marathon and shorter races in New Delhi, disregarding concerns over the Indian capital's toxic air.

    29 Nov 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast