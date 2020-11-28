REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-NZL

Rugby: All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak

SYDNEY - New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.

SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-FAN

Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

BUENOS AIRES - In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week.

SWIMMING-MCKEOWN

In-form McKeown smashes short course 200m backstroke record

SYDNEY - Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown has confirmed her rich vein of form by claiming a 200 metres backstroke short course world record at the virtual Australian national championships in Brisbane.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

28 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-INT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Inter

Sassuolo face Inter in a Serie A match.

28 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Cologne

Borussia Dortmund face Cologne in the Bundesliga.

28 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-STU-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

28 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League.

28 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid

Valencia face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

28 Nov 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v Juventus

Titleholders Juventus visit Benevento in a Serie A match

28 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-S04/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04

Borussia Moenchengladbach face Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

28 Nov 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United

West Bromwich Albion are at home to Sheffield United in a battle of Premier League strugglers.

28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1- Paris St Germain v Bordeaux

Paris St Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Alaves

Real Madrid play Alaves in La Liga.

28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-APR/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense – Allianz Parque

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense – Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil

28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Osasuna

Barcelona face Osasuna in La Liga.

29 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FJI/

CANCELLED - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v Fiji

Scotland host Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.

28 Nov 13:45 ET / 13:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Rugby - England v Australia

England face Australia in a rugby union test match at Twickenham.

28 Nov 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)

Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v England

Wales play England in the Autumn Nations Cup.

28 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)

Rugby - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France v Italy

France play Italy in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

28 Nov 20:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals

The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

29 Nov

BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR/ (PIX) (TV)

Boxing - Exhibition Fight - Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr

Two boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr square off in an exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite both former world champions now in their 50s and well past their primes they have promised not to hold anything back. The fight's undercard will also have YouTube celebrity Jake Paul (1-0) taking on former-NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson on his professional debut.

28 Nov 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

Final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa.

29 Nov 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second One Day International - Australia v India

Second of three ODIs between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

29 Nov

CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)

Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - South Africa v England

South Africa play England at Newlands in the second of their three T20 internationals

29 Nov 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

INDIA-POLLUTION/MARATHON (PIX) (TV)

Hundreds sign up for Delhi race amid coronavirus surge, pollution

Some of the world's leading long-distance runners and hundreds of others take part in a half-marathon and shorter races in New Delhi, disregarding concerns over the Indian capital's toxic air.

29 Nov 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT