REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-NZL
Rugby: All Blacks go back to basics to beat Pumas and snap losing streak
SYDNEY - New Zealand thrashed Argentina 38-0 in a Tri-Nations test in Newcastle on Saturday to gain a measure of revenge for their stunning loss to the Pumas two weeks ago and snap a two-match losing streak.
SOCCER-ARGENTINA-MARADONA-FAN
Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great
BUENOS AIRES - In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week.
SWIMMING-MCKEOWN
In-form McKeown smashes short course 200m backstroke record
SYDNEY - Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown has confirmed her rich vein of form by claiming a 200 metres backstroke short course world record at the virtual Australian national championships in Brisbane.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
MOTOR-F1-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)
Motor racing - Formula One - Bahrain Grand Prix - Qualifying
Action from qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix.
28 Nov 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-SAS-INT/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sassuolo v Inter
Sassuolo face Inter in a Serie A match.
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-CGN/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Cologne
Borussia Dortmund face Cologne in the Bundesliga.
28 Nov 14:30 ET / 14:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-STU-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart v Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart face Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BUR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Burnley
Manchester City host Burnley in the Premier League.
28 Nov 15:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-VAL-ATM/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Valencia v Atletico Madrid
Valencia face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.
28 Nov 15:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-BEN-JUV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Benevento v Juventus
Titleholders Juventus visit Benevento in a Serie A match
28 Nov 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BMG-S04/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Schalke 04
Borussia Moenchengladbach face Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.
28 Nov 17:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
West Bromwich Albion are at home to Sheffield United in a battle of Premier League strugglers.
28 Nov 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-BOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1- Paris St Germain v Bordeaux
Paris St Germain face Bordeaux in Ligue 1.
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-ALV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Alaves
Real Madrid play Alaves in La Liga.
SOCCER-BRAZIL-PAL-APR/REPORT (PIX)
Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense – Allianz Parque
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship – Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense – Allianz Parque - Sao Paulo, Brazil
SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-OSA/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Osasuna
Barcelona face Osasuna in La Liga.
29 Nov 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-SCO-FJI/
CANCELLED - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Scotland v Fiji
Scotland host Fiji in the Autumn Nations Cup at Murrayfield.
28 Nov 13:45 ET / 13:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-ENG-AUS/ (PIX)
CANCELLED - Rugby - England v Australia
England face Australia in a rugby union test match at Twickenham.
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-WAL-ENG/ (PIX)
Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - Wales v England
Wales play England in the Autumn Nations Cup.
28 Nov 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-FRA-ITA/ (PIX)
Rugby - Rugby - Autumn Nations Cup - France v Italy
France play Italy in the new Autumn Nations Cup.
28 Nov 20:10 ET / 20:10 GMT
TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)
POSTPONED UNTIL 2021 - Tennis - Davis Cup Finals
The 2020 Davis Cup Finals have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
29 Nov
BOXING-TYSON-JONESJR/ (PIX) (TV)
Boxing - Exhibition Fight - Mike Tyson v Roy Jones Jr
Two boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr square off in an exhibition fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Despite both former world champions now in their 50s and well past their primes they have promised not to hold anything back. The fight's undercard will also have YouTube celebrity Jake Paul (1-0) taking on former-NBA dunk champion Nate Robinson on his professional debut.
28 Nov 02:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship
Final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa.
29 Nov 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
CRICKET-ODI-AUS-IND/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second One Day International - Australia v India
Second of three ODIs between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)
CRICKET-T20-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX)
Cricket - Second Twenty20 International - South Africa v England
South Africa play England at Newlands in the second of their three T20 internationals
29 Nov 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
INDIA-POLLUTION/MARATHON (PIX) (TV)
Hundreds sign up for Delhi race amid coronavirus surge, pollution
Some of the world's leading long-distance runners and hundreds of others take part in a half-marathon and shorter races in New Delhi, disregarding concerns over the Indian capital's toxic air.
29 Nov 01:30 ET / 01:30 GMT