Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020-MORI

Olympics: Nearly 60% of Japanese think Mori unfit for role as Tokyo 2020 chief - poll

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nearly 60% of people in Japan think Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori is unfit for his role as head of the Olympics organising committee, according to a poll conducted by Kyodo News on Sunday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-PREVIEW

Australian Open ready to launch after pandemic palpitations

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - After a three-week delay, a massive logistical mission and a handful of health scares, a very different Australian Open gets underway on Monday with pandemic protocols providing a backdrop of caution to the action on court.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-FANS

No cheering, no parties: COVID-19 forces different Super Bowl Sunday for fans

TAMPA, Fla./LONG BEACH, Calif (Reuters) - Fans hoping to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday will face a much different reality this year, with the novel coronavirus restricting the celebration around one of America's unofficial holidays.

UPCOMING

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Alpine combined women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

8 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-POR/ (PIX)

CANCELLED - Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Portland Trail Blazers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-WAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHX-BOS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - PHX Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

7 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

Cricket - First Test - India v England

Day four of the first test match between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

8 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

Day five of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

8 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (PIX) (TV)

NFL-Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

7 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV)

NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers break down Super Bowl

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet with media following the Super Bowl.

7 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHAMPS (TV)

NFL-Super Bowl winner's news conference

The Super Bowl winning coach and Most Valuable Player discuss game.

8 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/LOSANGELES

NFL-Los Angeles hoping to host 'normal' Super Bowl next year

As the curtains close on the COVID-impacted Super Bowl in Tampa, Los Angeles is hoping for a return to "normal" when it hosts the championship game at the $5 billion SoFi stadium, which opened in Inglewood last year.

8 Feb

GOLF-PHOENIX/

Golf - PGA Tour - Phoenix Open

Fourth round of the Phoenix Open from the TPC Scottsdale. Webb Simpson is the defending champion.

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CBJ-CAR/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-DET/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - BB&T Center, Sunrise, Florida

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-ARI/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Arizona Coyotes

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-STL-COL/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - St. Louis Blues v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VGK-LAK/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vegas Golden Knights v Los Angeles Kings

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-PHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Philadelphia Flyers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

7 Feb 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/BRITAIN (TV)

Esports - Virtual British Formula One Grand Prix

The F1 Virtual British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. It is the second of three virtual races that features F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans.

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-WAL-IRL/ (PIX)

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Ireland

Wales face Ireland in the Six Nations at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

7 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICAN/

Soccer - African Nations Championship

Holders Morocco meet Mali in the final of the African Nations Championship in Yaounde, The 16-team tournarnent in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players.

7 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-CLUB-PAL-TUA/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Club World Cup - Palmeiras v Tigres UANL

Palmeiras play Tigres UANL in the first Club World Cup semi-final at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MCI/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Manchester City

Arsenal take on Manchester City and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the league.

7 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool play Manchester City in the Premier League.

7 Feb 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SHU-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Sheffield United v Chelsea

Sheffield United play Chelsea in the Premier League.

7 Feb 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City

7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

8 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-NAN-LIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Nantes v Lille

Nantes face Lille in Ligue 1.

7 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Paris St Germain

Marseille face PSG in Ligue 1.

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-SGE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga -TSG Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt

TSG Hoffenheim faces Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

7 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Crotone

AC Milan face Crotone at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium.

7 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

8 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Barcelona

Real Betis host Barcelona in La Liga.

7 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

8 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the first round of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

8 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Tennis - Australian Open in COVID times

The 2021 Australian Open will be like no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We report from the first day of the delayed Grand Slam at Melbourne Park.

8 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT