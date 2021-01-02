REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning
BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Beal posts 31 in Wizards' first win
Bradley Beal scored 31 points to lift the Washington Wizards to their first win of the season, 130-109 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis.
Jan 2
NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut
James Harden shook off a sluggish shooting start and took control late, leading the host Houston Rockets to a 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE
Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results
The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United
2 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-SEV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Sevilla
Real Betis play Sevilla in La Liga.
2 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers
2 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo
Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga.
BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
2 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
CRICKET-TEST-NZL-PAK/
Cricket - Second Test - New Zealand v Pakistan
Day one of the second test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch
3 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-OKC/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia
3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-TOR/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/
Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka
South Africa host Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second of their two-test series, having won convincingly in the first test in Pretoria.
3 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)
Rallying - Dakar Rally
Stage one of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 622-kilometre drive from Jeddah to Bisha.
3 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CRO/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Crotone
Inter Milan host Crotone in a Serie A match.
3 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT