REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning

TOP STORIES

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Beal posts 31 in Wizards' first win

Bradley Beal scored 31 points to lift the Washington Wizards to their first win of the season, 130-109 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis.

Jan 2

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut

James Harden shook off a sluggish shooting start and took control late, leading the host Houston Rockets to a 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Jan 2

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE

Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results

The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results.

Jan 2

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

2 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Sevilla

Real Betis play Sevilla in La Liga.

2 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

2 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga.

2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

2 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-PAK/

Cricket - Second Test - New Zealand v Pakistan

Day one of the second test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

3 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-TOR/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/

Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka

South Africa host Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second of their two-test series, having won convincingly in the first test in Pretoria.

3 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV)

Rallying - Dakar Rally

Stage one of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 622-kilometre drive from Jeddah to Bisha.

3 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Crotone

Inter Milan host Crotone in a Serie A match.

3 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT