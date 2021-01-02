SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m GMT/9 a.m. ET

02 Jan 2021 / 22:04 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning

    TOP STORIES

    SPORTS

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

    NBA roundup: Beal posts 31 in Wizards' first win

    Bradley Beal scored 31 points to lift the Washington Wizards to their first win of the season, 130-109 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in Minneapolis.

    Jan 2

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

    NBA roundup: Rockets prevail in Wall's debut

    James Harden shook off a sluggish shooting start and took control late, leading the host Houston Rockets to a 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

    Jan 2

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE

    Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results

    The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results.

    Jan 2

    UPCOMING

    SPORTS

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-SHU/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Sheffield United

    2 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-SEV/REPORT 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Sevilla

    Real Betis play Sevilla in La Liga.

    2 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WLV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

    2 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-ARS/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal

    2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-CLV/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo

    Real Madrid play Celta Vigo in La Liga.

    2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-SAC/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Houston Rockets v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

    2 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-NZL-PAK/ 

    Cricket - Second Test - New Zealand v Pakistan

    Day one of the second test between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch

    3 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-OKC/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Orlando Magic v Oklahoma City Thunder

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

    3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-NYK/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

    3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHA/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-CLE/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Cleveland Cavaliers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

    3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-TOR/ (PIX) 

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Toronto Raptors

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    3 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

    CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-LKA/ 

    Cricket - South Africa v Sri Lanka

    South Africa host Sri Lanka at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in the second of their two-test series, having won convincingly in the first test in Pretoria.

    3 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    MOTOR-RALLY-DAKAR/ (PIX) (TV) 

    Rallying -  Dakar Rally

    Stage one of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia is a 622-kilometre drive from Jeddah to Bisha.

    3 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-CRO/REPORT (PIX) 

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Crotone

    Inter Milan host Crotone in a Serie A match.

    3 Jan 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

