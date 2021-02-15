REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Australian Open day eight

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach his 13th Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.

CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/

India sense win after Ashwin century flattens England

Feb 15 (Reuters) - India continued their march towards a series-levelling victory after Ravichandran Ashwin's scintillating century on a turning track flattened England in the second test on Monday.

ALPINE-WORLD/

Alpine skiing - Shiffrin, Italians take charge in women's combined

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Host nation Italy put themselves in the driving seat for a first podium finish in the Alpine skiing world championship after Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni topped the first leg of the women's combined event on Monday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training

Paris St Germain prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

15 Feb 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United.

15 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV)

Motor racing - McLaren F1 2021 car launch

McLaren unveil their car for the F1 2021 season, with new arrival Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris.

15 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld

Bayern Munich face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

15 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United

Chelsea play Newcastle United in the Premier League.

15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

15 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)

Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay

It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.

16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)

POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-CHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-HOU/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ATL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

16 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-MIA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California

16 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Juventus training & news conference

Juventus prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie away to FC Porto.

16 Feb 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW

Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training

Sevilla prepare for the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Borussia Dortmund.

16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)

FIS Alpine World Ski Championships

FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.

16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT