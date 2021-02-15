REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/
Australian Open day eight
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal eased past Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini 6-3 6-4 6-2 to reach his 13th Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.
CRICKET-TEST-IND-ENG/
India sense win after Ashwin century flattens England
Feb 15 (Reuters) - India continued their march towards a series-levelling victory after Ravichandran Ashwin's scintillating century on a turning track flattened England in the second test on Monday.
ALPINE-WORLD/
Alpine skiing - Shiffrin, Italians take charge in women's combined
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Host nation Italy put themselves in the driving seat for a first podium finish in the Alpine skiing world championship after Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni topped the first leg of the women's combined event on Monday.
UPCOMING
SPORTS
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conference & training
Paris St Germain prepare for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.
15 Feb 11:15 ET / 16:15 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-SHU/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Sheffield United.
15 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV)
Motor racing - McLaren F1 2021 car launch
McLaren unveil their car for the F1 2021 season, with new arrival Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris.
15 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-BIE/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Arminia Bielefeld
Bayern Munich face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.
15 Feb 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United
Chelsea play Newcastle United in the Premier League.
15 Feb 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
15 Feb 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-2020/TORCHRELAY (PIX)
Less joy, more guilt: Japan's coronavirus doctor feels torn over Olympics torch relay
It was Manabu Yoneshima's dream to cap his medical career by running in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, a festive occasion he had been training for during nights and weekends. But instead, Yoneshima has postponed his retirement and his lifelong goal to run the torch relay has been replaced by feelings of guilt as he and his colleagues battle the resurgent pandemic.
16 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NYI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New York Islanders
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York
16 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-NJD/ (PIX)
POSTPONED - Hockey - NHL - Boston Bruins v New Jersey Devils
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-CHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Chicago Bulls
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-CBJ/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Columbus Blue Jackets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-FLA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Florida Panthers
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - Australian Open
Action from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam of the year.
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OTT/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario
BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-HOU/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-CHI/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Chicago Blackhawks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
16 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ATL/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DAL-NSH/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
16 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT
BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-PHI/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Philadelphia 76ers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah
16 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-WPG/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Winnipeg Jets
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-CLE/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California
16 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-CGY/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - Vancouver Canucks v Calgary Flames
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia
BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BKN/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Brooklyn Nets
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-MIA/ (PIX)
Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Clippers v Miami Heat
2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California
ICEHOCKEY-NHL-SJS-ANA/ (PIX)
Hockey - NHL - San Jose Sharks v Anaheim Ducks
2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California
16 Feb 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-POR-JUV/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Champions League - Juventus training & news conference
Juventus prepare for the first leg of their Champions league last-16 tie away to FC Porto.
16 Feb 05:45 ET / 10:45 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-SEV-DOR/PREVIEW
Soccer - Champions League - Sevilla news conference & training
Sevilla prepare for the first leg of their last-16 Champions league tie against Borussia Dortmund.
16 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
ALPINE-WORLD/ (PIX)
FIS Alpine World Ski Championships
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel women takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
16 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
FIS Alpine Ski World Championships - Parallel men takes place in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference
Manchester City's Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Everton.
16 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT