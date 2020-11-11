REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

CYCLING-GROENEWEGEN/

Cycling: Groenewegen gets nine-month suspension for crash with Jakobsen

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Wednesday suspended Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen for nine months for causing a crash that resulted in compatriot Fabio Jakobsen being placed in a medically induced coma in August.

CYCLING-BRITAIN/

Cycling: British Cycling sprint coach Stewart dismissed for gross misconduct

LONDON (Reuters) - British Cycling has dismissed one of its top coaches after finding him guilty of gross misconduct including inappropriate relationships with riders.

GOLF-MASTERS-PREVIEW-RAHM/

Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Jon Rahm on Tuesday had a hole-in-one at Augusta National for the second day in a row, and this time there was a camera to record the feat for posterity even if there were no fans to celebrate the feat.

GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX) (TV)

The Masters

Round one of the 84th edition of the Masters, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nov 12

GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

The Masters - Preview

Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.

11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

Formula One - Turkish Grand Prix - FIA News conference

News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix in Tuzla, near Istanbul.

12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

IOC Executive Board meeting and news conference

IOC holds a one-day executive board meeting via link followed by a news conference with IOC President Thomas Bach

11 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-SCO/

Autumn Nations Cup - Italy team announcement

Italy name their team to take on Scotland at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the opening weekend of the new Autumn Nations League.

12 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

African Cup of Nations qualifiers

A round-up of Wednesday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Guinea v Chad, Conakry (Group A)

Mauritania v Burundi, Nouakchott (Group E)

Cape Verde Islands v Rwanda (Group F)

Kenya v Comoros Islands, Nairobi (Group G)

Senegal v Guinea-Bissau, Thies (Group I)

Libya v Equatorial Guinea, Tunis (Group J)

11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-DNK-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - Denmark V Sweden

Denmark take on Sweden in a soccer friendly in Copenhagen.

11 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-FIN/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - France v Finland

France host Finland in a friendly soccer international

11 Nov 15:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic

International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic

11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ITA-EST/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - Italy v Estonia

Italy plays Estonia in International Friendly.

11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-NLD-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - Netherlands v Spain

The Netherlands host Spain at the Amsterdam Arena in a friendy before both countries play Nations League fixtures on the weekend and next Wednesday.

11 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-POR-AND/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - Portugal v Andorra

Portugal plays Andorra in the International Friendlly.

11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-FRIENDLY-TUR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

International Friendly - Turkey v Croatia

Turkey plays Croatia in a friendly international

11 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

ATP Finals preview

A disjointed year for tennis ends with the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena where Novak Djokovic leads an eight-man field. We preview the last version in London, this year held without any fans, before it moves to Turin.

12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GREECE-EGYPT/ (PIX)

Egypt's Sisi visits Athens

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a two-day visit in Athens. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece sealed an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt in the summer, angering Turkey which said the deal infringed its own continental shelf

Nov 12