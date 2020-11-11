SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

11 Nov 2020 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    CYCLING-GROENEWEGEN/

    Cycling: Groenewegen gets nine-month suspension for crash with Jakobsen

    The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Wednesday suspended Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen for nine months for causing a crash that resulted in compatriot Fabio Jakobsen being placed in a medically induced coma in August.

    CYCLING-BRITAIN/

    Cycling: British Cycling sprint coach Stewart dismissed for gross misconduct

    LONDON (Reuters) - British Cycling has dismissed one of its top coaches after finding him guilty of gross misconduct including inappropriate relationships with riders.

    GOLF-MASTERS-PREVIEW-RAHM/

    Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice

    AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Jon Rahm on Tuesday had a hole-in-one at Augusta National for the second day in a row, and this time there was a camera to record the feat for posterity even if there were no fans to celebrate the feat.

    UPCOMING

    GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX) (TV)

    The Masters

    Round one of the 84th edition of the Masters, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Nov 12

    GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

    The Masters - Preview

    Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.

    11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    MOTOR-F1-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

    Formula One - Turkish Grand Prix - FIA News conference

    News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix in Tuzla, near Istanbul.

    12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)

    IOC Executive Board meeting and news conference

    IOC holds a one-day executive board meeting via link followed by a news conference with IOC President Thomas Bach

    11 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-SCO/

    Autumn Nations Cup - Italy team announcement

    Italy name their team to take on Scotland at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the opening weekend of the new Autumn Nations League.

    12 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

    African Cup of Nations qualifiers

    A round-up of Wednesday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers

    Guinea v Chad, Conakry (Group A)

    Mauritania v Burundi, Nouakchott (Group E)

    Cape Verde Islands v Rwanda (Group F)

    Kenya v Comoros Islands, Nairobi (Group G)

    Senegal v Guinea-Bissau, Thies (Group I)

    Libya v Equatorial Guinea, Tunis (Group J)

    11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-DNK-SWE/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - Denmark V Sweden

    Denmark take on Sweden in a soccer friendly in Copenhagen.

    11 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-FIN/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - France v Finland

    France host Finland in a friendly soccer international

    11 Nov 15:10 ET / 20:10 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-CZE/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic

    International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic

    11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ITA-EST/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - Italy v Estonia

    Italy plays Estonia in International Friendly.

    11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-NLD-ESP/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - Netherlands v Spain

    The Netherlands host Spain at the Amsterdam Arena in a friendy before both countries play Nations League fixtures on the weekend and next Wednesday.

    11 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-POR-AND/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - Portugal v Andorra

    Portugal plays Andorra in the International Friendlly.

    11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-FRIENDLY-TUR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)

    International Friendly - Turkey v Croatia

    Turkey plays Croatia in a friendly international

    11 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

    ATP Finals preview

    A disjointed year for tennis ends with the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena where Novak Djokovic leads an eight-man field. We preview the last version in London, this year held without any fans, before it moves to Turin.

    12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

