REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES
CYCLING-GROENEWEGEN/
Cycling: Groenewegen gets nine-month suspension for crash with Jakobsen
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) on Wednesday suspended Dutch cyclist Dylan Groenewegen for nine months for causing a crash that resulted in compatriot Fabio Jakobsen being placed in a medically induced coma in August.
CYCLING-BRITAIN/
Cycling: British Cycling sprint coach Stewart dismissed for gross misconduct
LONDON (Reuters) - British Cycling has dismissed one of its top coaches after finding him guilty of gross misconduct including inappropriate relationships with riders.
GOLF-MASTERS-PREVIEW-RAHM/
Rahm makes trick shot hole-in-one in Masters practice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Jon Rahm on Tuesday had a hole-in-one at Augusta National for the second day in a row, and this time there was a camera to record the feat for posterity even if there were no fans to celebrate the feat.
UPCOMING
GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX) (TV)
The Masters
Round one of the 84th edition of the Masters, which will be played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nov 12
GOLF-MASTERS/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)
The Masters - Preview
Players speak to the media and prepare for the Masters at Augusta.
11 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
MOTOR-F1-TURKEY/ (PIX) (TV)
Formula One - Turkish Grand Prix - FIA News conference
News conference with Formula One drivers ahead of the Turkish Grand Prix in Tuzla, near Istanbul.
12 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX) (TV)
IOC Executive Board meeting and news conference
IOC holds a one-day executive board meeting via link followed by a news conference with IOC President Thomas Bach
11 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-SCO/
Autumn Nations Cup - Italy team announcement
Italy name their team to take on Scotland at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the opening weekend of the new Autumn Nations League.
12 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP
African Cup of Nations qualifiers
A round-up of Wednesday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers
Guinea v Chad, Conakry (Group A)
Mauritania v Burundi, Nouakchott (Group E)
Cape Verde Islands v Rwanda (Group F)
Kenya v Comoros Islands, Nairobi (Group G)
Senegal v Guinea-Bissau, Thies (Group I)
Libya v Equatorial Guinea, Tunis (Group J)
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-DNK-SWE/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - Denmark V Sweden
Denmark take on Sweden in a soccer friendly in Copenhagen.
11 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-FIN/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - France v Finland
France host Finland in a friendly soccer international
11 Nov 15:10 ET / 20:10 GMT
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-GER-CZE/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - Germany v Czech Republic
11 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-ITA-EST/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - Italy v Estonia
Italy plays Estonia in International Friendly.
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-NLD-ESP/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - Netherlands v Spain
The Netherlands host Spain at the Amsterdam Arena in a friendy before both countries play Nations League fixtures on the weekend and next Wednesday.
11 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-POR-AND/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - Portugal v Andorra
Portugal plays Andorra in the International Friendlly.
SOCCER-FRIENDLY-TUR-CRO/REPORT (PIX)
International Friendly - Turkey v Croatia
Turkey plays Croatia in a friendly international
11 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW
Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview
A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.
12 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/
ATP Finals preview
A disjointed year for tennis ends with the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena where Novak Djokovic leads an eight-man field. We preview the last version in London, this year held without any fans, before it moves to Turin.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
GREECE-EGYPT/ (PIX)
Egypt's Sisi visits Athens
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi holds a two-day visit in Athens. He is due to meet his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Greece sealed an accord on maritime boundaries with Egypt in the summer, angering Turkey which said the deal infringed its own continental shelf