REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

30 Jan 2021 / 23:10 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    SPORTS

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

    NBA roundup: Jazz rout Mavs for 11th win in row

    Bojan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 32 points and sank seven 3-pointers to lift the short-handed Utah Jazz to their 11th straight victory, a 120-101 blowout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in Salt Lake City.

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MEM-PREVIEW

    Grizzlies set to end hiatus with showdown vs. Spurs

    Two of the NBA's hottest teams, the San Antonio Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies, will look to continue their success when they square off on Saturday for the first of two games in three days in the Alamo City.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN-WARMUPS

    Out of quarantine and into action for Australian Open players

    With quarantine over for almost all of the tennis players who have travelled to Melbourne for the Australian Open, the preparations begin in earnest when a packed week of warm-up events gets underway on Sunday.

    UPCOMING

    BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-LAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

    31 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Milwaukee Bucks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

    31 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-POR/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Portland Trail Blazers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    31 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-PHX/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

    31 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-DET/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Golden State Warriors v Detroit Pistons

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chase Center, San Francisco, California

    31 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-SAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Sacramento Kings

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, Florida

    31 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

    31 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MEM/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

    31 Jan 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

    CRICKET-ODI-AUS-NZL/

    POSTPONED - Cricket - Third One Day International - Australia v New Zealand

    The ODI series between Australia and New Zealand has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    31 Jan

    FIGURESKATING-EUROPE/ (PIX)

    CANCELLED - Figure Skating - European Championships

    Skaters compete at the 2021 European Figure Skating Championships.

    31 Jan

    FOOTBALL-NFL-NFC-AFC/ (PIX)

    CANCELLED - Football - NFL - NFC All-Pros v AFC All-Pros

    2020-2021 NFL Season (Pro Bowl) - Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

    31 Jan

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf- European Tour - Omega Dubai Desert Classic Golf

    The Emirates Golf Club hosts the Global Stars at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

    31 Jan

    GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

    Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open

    Third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

    30 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

    31 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

    30 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-TOR/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Toronto Maple Leafs

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

    31 Jan 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MTL-CGY/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Montreal Canadiens v Calgary Flames

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-PIT/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Pittsburgh Penguins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-NSH/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WPG-VAN/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Winnipeg Jets v Vancouver Canucks

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, Manitoba

    31 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Washington Capitals v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    RUGBY UNION-ZAF/

    Rugby - Currie Cup

    The Bull host the Currie Cup final against Sharks at Lotus Versfeld in Pretoria. 30 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

    SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

    CANCELLED - Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

    Luna Rossa completed victory over American Magic in the America's Cup Challenger Series semi-finals on January 30. Luna Rossa will now face INEOS Team UK in the final which begins on February 13.

    31 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United

    Arsenal will look to keep their form going against a Manchester United side keen to bounce back from a midweek defeat by Sheffield United.

    30 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BUR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley

    Chelsea play Burnley in the Premier League.

    31 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-NEW/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Newcastle United

    30 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Sheffield United

    Leaders Manchester City take on bottom club Sheffield United in the Premier League.

    30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Aston Villa

    30 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-WBA-FUL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - West Bromwich Albion v Fulham

    30 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-REN/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Rennes

    Olympique de Marseille face Stade Rennais in Ligue 1

    30 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-TSG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim

    Bayern Munich face Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

    30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-AUG/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

    Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

    30 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayer Leverkusen

    RB Leipzig face Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

    30 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-BGN-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Bologna v AC Milan

    Bologna host AC Milan in a Serie A match

    30 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-INT-BEN/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Benevento

    Inter Milan host Benevento in a Serie A match

    30 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-SAM-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Sampdoria v Juventus

    Sampdoria host Juventus in a Serie A match

    30 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

    SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - Palmeiras v Santos

    Palmeiras play Santos in the Copa Libertadores final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

    30 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-PAL-STS/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - arrival of the champion team in São Paulo

    Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Final - arrival of the champion team in São Paulo

    30 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-LVT/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Levante

    Real Madrid face Levante in La Liga.

    30 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Cup - Previews

    Players speak to the media as they prepare for the ATP Cup in Melbourne.

    31 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

    TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/

    Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy

    Day one action at the Gippsland Trophy, a WTA 500 tournament.

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    TENNIS-YARRAVALLEY/

    Tennis - WTA 500 - Yarra Valley Classic

    Day one of the Yarra Valley Classic - a WTA 500 tournament.

    31 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

