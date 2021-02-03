SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

03 Feb 2021 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    OLYMPICS-2020/

    Masks and no singing: Organisers unveil rules for COVID-19 Games

    TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympic officials on Wednesday unveiled the first of many COVID-19 rules for the Tokyo Games this summer, banning singing and chanting during events and mandating participants to wear masks at "all times" except when eating, sleeping or outdoors.

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Clock ticking as Williams returns to Australia looking for 24

    Serena Williams has had plenty of time to reflect on her quest for a record equalling 24th Grand Slam title while being quarantined in five-star comfort for two weeks ahead of the Australian Open.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

    Portugal's star-studded soccer training complex turns COVID-19 hospital

    LISBON (Reuters) - A few months ago, Cristiano Ronaldo had to self-isolate at the Portuguese soccer squad's training complex near Lisbon after a positive COVID-19 test.

    UPCOMING

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

    Tottenham Hotspur's Jose Mourinho speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Chelsea.

    3 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-CHE/PREVIEW (TV)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

    Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel holds a news conference ahead of his side's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho.

    3 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICAN/

    Soccer - African Nations Championship

    The first of the semi-finals in the African Nations Championship, the 16-team tournarnent in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players. It is being played at Douala's new Japoma Stadium.

    3 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-S04/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Germany - DFB Cup - VfL Wolfsburg v Schalke 04

    VfL Wolfsburg face Schalke 04 in the DFB Cup.

    3 Feb 17:30 ET, 22:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-BOR-LIL/REPORT

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Bordeaux v Lille

    Bordeaux host Lille in Ligue 1.

    3 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester City

    Burnley face Manchester City in the Premier League.

    3 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-FUL-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Fulham v Leicester City

    3 Feb 18:00 ET, 23:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFRICAN/

    Soccer - African Nations Championship

    The second of the semi-finals in the African Nations Championship, the 16-team tournament in Cameroon for national teams made up only of domestic based players. It is being played at Limbe Stadium.

    3 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-BRAZIL-GRE-STS/REPORT (PIX)

    Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Santos

    Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Santos, Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil.

    3 Feb 19:00 ET, 00:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEE-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Leeds United v Everton

    Everton visit Leeds United in the Premier League looking to bounce back from a surprise 2-0 home defeat by struggling Newcastle United.

    3 Feb 19:30 ET, 00:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-NIM/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Nimes

    Paris St Germain face Nimes in Ligue 1.

    3 Feb 20:00 ET, 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-ATT/REPORT

    Soccer - Soccer – Italy – Coppa Italia – Napoli v Atalanta

    Napoli face Atalanta in the Coppa Italia semi finals.

    3 Feb 20:00 ET, 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Granada v Barcelona

    Granada host Barcelona in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

    3 Feb 20:00 ET, 01:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-AVA-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Aston Villa v West Ham United

    3 Feb 20:15 ET, 01:15 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion

    Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

    3 Feb 20:15 ET, 01:15 GMT

    SOCCER-CLUB/

    Soccer - Club World Cup - Semi-Finals Preview

    A preview of the two semi-finals in the Club World Cup, featuring Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras and Champions League holders Bayern Munich.

    4 Feb

    SOCCER-ITALY/SERIEA-MEDIA

    Serie A votes on media unit stake sale to private equity investors

    Serie A's clubs will vote to sign off on the sale of a stake in the media business of the Italian soccer league to a private equity consortium. The 1.7-billion-euro deal is aimed at boosting revenue while providing the clubs with a lifeline to weather the storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

    4 Feb

    SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga weekend preview

    A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

    4 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

    Soccer - Italy - Serie A preview

    Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches.

    4 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-F1-GROSJEAN/ (TV)

    Motor racing-Romain Grosjean reveals his 2021 plans after leaving F1

    Ex-Formula One driver Romain Grosjean discusses his future plans in a virtual news conference.

    3 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT

    FOOTBALL

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ (TV)

    NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers continue build-up to Super Bowl LV

    We continue our build-up to Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

    3 Feb 18:15 ET, 23:15 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/SECURITY (TV)

    NFL - Super Bowl NFL security news conference

    FBI, federal and state security officials brief on latest security preps/threats to the game in Tampa.

    3 Feb 18:30 ET, 23:30 GMT

    FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/ECONOMY

    NFL-Super Bowl windfall may be curtailed for host city Tampa

    Cities line up to bid for the Super Bowl, which pours hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy. But with limited attendance allowed at the big game and COVID restrictions in place, with Tampa could take a hit this time around.

    4 Feb

    ICE HOCKEY

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-DET/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida.

    3 Feb 22:30 ET, 03:30 GMT

    ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-BOS/ (PIX)

    Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v Boston Bruins

    2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

    4 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

    TENNIS

    TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Cup

    Day three of the team-based ATP Cup.

    4 Feb 23:00 ET, 04:00 GMT

    TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

    Tennis - Australian Open preview package

    After a slew of positive tests for COVID-19 and huge expense on quarantining players and officials, the year's first Grand Slam gets underway at Melbourne Park on Feb. 8. We will move a preview package including features on leading contenders in the men's and women's singles, factboxes and talking points on the tournament.

    4 Feb

    GOLF

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    Golf - European Tour - Saudi International

    Round one of the Saudi International - featuring world number one Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

    4 Feb

    BASKETBALL

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-IND/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

    4 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-PHI/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina.

    4 Feb 00:00 ET, 05:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-DAL/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v Dallas Mavericks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia.

    4 Feb 00:30 ET, 05:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-NYK/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

    4 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-MIA-WAS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) – American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida.

    4 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-HOU/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

    4 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-CLE-LAC/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

    4 Feb 01:00 ET, 06:00 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAS-MIN/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas.

    4 Feb 01:30 ET, 06:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-NOP-PHX/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana.

    4 Feb 02:30 ET, 07:30 GMT

    BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-BOS/ (PIX)

    Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Boston Celtics

    2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California.

    4 Feb 03:00 ET, 08:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS

    OLYMPICS-2022/JAPAN (PIX) (TV)

    Olympics-Group of Japanese activists speak against China's holding of Beijing 2022 Games

    A group of Japanese activists, including President of Tibetan Community in Japan, Kalden Obara, President of Japan Uyghur Association, Kerimu Uda and William Lee, a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, speak against China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

    4 Feb 02:00 ET, 07:00 GMT

    OLYMPICS-2022/ATHLETES (TV)

    Olympics-Interviews with top winter sports athletes one year out from Beijing 2022

    One year out from the start of Beijing 2022, Olympic medallists Scotty James and Sofia Goggia speak to Reuters about their expectations for the winter showpiece.

    4 Feb 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

    Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

    Day One of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

    4 Feb 05:00 ET, 10:00 GMT

    CRICKET-SAFETY/BOUNCERS

    Cricket-Bouncer-ban proposal polarises opinion

    The world of cricket appears sharply polarised over a proposal to ban bouncers at the youth level with the game's lawmakers weighing the merit of the suggestion which has found takers in New Zealand.

    4 Feb 06:30 ET, 11:30 GMT

    RUGBY

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS/ENG

    Rugby-England name team for Six Nations opener

    England coach Eddie Jones names his team and holds a press conference ahead of Saturday's opening Six Nations game against Scotland.

    4 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ITA-FRA/

    Rugby - France name team to face Italy in the Six Nations

    France coach Fabien Galthie names his team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday.

    4 Feb 11:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-SCO/

    Rugby - Six Nations - Scotland name team to take on England

    Scotland's team to play England in the opening round of the Six Nations is named by coach Gregor Townsend, who holds a conference call at 12:30pm GMT.

    4 Feb 12:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast