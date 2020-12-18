REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
SOCCER-WOMEN/RAPINOE
Rapinoe questions her inclusion in FIFA team of year
Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has said her inclusion in FIFA's "Women's World11" team of the year despite playing so little is a sign that the women's game needs more visibility and exposure.
GAMES-EUROPEAN/
Games-Canoeing, taekwondo, modern pentathlon earn 2023 European Games spots
Canoeing, taekwondo and modern pentathlon won a spot at the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games after the European Olympic Committees ratified their inclusion on Friday.
SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-KREMLIN
Kremlin says Russia's Olympic ban regrettable, but sees small positives
MOSCOW Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday a court ruling partially upholding Russia's Olympic doping ban was regrettable and that Moscow viewed it negatively, though it added it was good the sanctions would still allow Russian athletes to compete.
