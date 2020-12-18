SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

18 Dec 2020 / 22:02 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    SOCCER-WOMEN/RAPINOE

    Rapinoe questions her inclusion in FIFA team of year

    Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has said her inclusion in FIFA's "Women's World11" team of the year despite playing so little is a sign that the women's game needs more visibility and exposure.

    GAMES-EUROPEAN/

    Games-Canoeing, taekwondo, modern pentathlon earn 2023 European Games spots

    Canoeing, taekwondo and modern pentathlon won a spot at the Krakow-Malopolska 2023 European Games after the European Olympic Committees ratified their inclusion on Friday.

    SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-KREMLIN

    Kremlin says Russia's Olympic ban regrettable, but sees small positives

    MOSCOW Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday a court ruling partially upholding Russia's Olympic doping ban was regrettable and that Moscow viewed it negatively, though it added it was good the sanctions would still allow Russian athletes to compete.

    UPCOMING

    MOTOR RACING

    MOTOR-AWARDS/ (TV)

    Motor racing - FIA Prize Giving gala goes virtual

    The 2020 FIA Prize Giving gala will be a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the world of motorsport still able to celebrate its champions, albeit remotely.

    18 Dec 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

    CRICKET

    CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

    Cricket - First Test - Australia v India

    Day three of the first of four tests between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval (Day-Night).

    19 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

    SOCCER

    SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

    Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

    Union Berlin play Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    18 Dec 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

    SOCCER-CHINA/

    Soccer - Chinese FA Cup Final

    Chinese Super League champions Jiangsu Suning go for the domestic double in the Chinese FA Cup final against Shandong Luneng in Suzhou.

    19 Dec

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-PER-ULS/ (PIX)

    Soccer - Asian Champions League final - Persepolis v Ulsan Hyundai

    The final of the Asian Champions League takes place as a one-off match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Doha, which brings to an end a competition heavily disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Persepolis face the Ulsan Hyundai.

    19 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool

    Crystal Palace play Liverpool in the Premier League.

    19 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ELC/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Elche

    Atletico Madrid play Elche in La Liga.

    19 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

