REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES
BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-OKC-OUBRE-TRADE/
Golden State to acquire OKC's Kelly Oubre, per reports
On the day the Warriors learned five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson would miss his second straight season due to an injury, Golden State agreed to a deal to acquire forward Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW
Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.
SOCCER-ENGLAND/RESCUE
English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee
English soccer authorities (EFL) have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday.
UPCOMING
GOLF-EUROPEAN/
European Tour - Joburg Open
Round three of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg.
21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
GOLF-RSM/
PGA Tour - RSM Classic
Round two of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.
20 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)
Autumn Nations Cup - England lock Maro Itoje looks ahead to Ireland game
England lock Maro Itoje talks about Saturday's game against Ireland.
20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-FJI/
Autumn Nations Cup - Italy v Fiji
Italy face Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup.
21 Nov 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT
RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/ (PIX)
Tri-Nations - Argentina v Australia
Argentina play Australia in the Tri-Nations at Hunter Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/
Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage
Seoul v Beijing Guoan
Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua
Nov 21
SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)
England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea
21 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue1- Monaco v Paris St Germain
Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Monaco in Ligue 1
20 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-BOR/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Bordeaux
Bordeaux travel to Rennes in Ligue 1.
20 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-NER-MTL/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Montreal Impact
2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts
20 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT
SOCCER-USA-NSC-MIA/ (PIX)
Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF
2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
21 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)
Tennis - ATP Finals
The semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London.
21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT