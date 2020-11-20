SEARCH
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

20 Nov 2020 / 22:03 H.

    Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

    TOP STORIES

    BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-OKC-OUBRE-TRADE/

    Golden State to acquire OKC's Kelly Oubre, per reports

    On the day the Warriors learned five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson would miss his second straight season due to an injury, Golden State agreed to a deal to acquire forward Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW

    Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk

    Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

    SOCCER-ENGLAND/RESCUE

    English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee

    English soccer authorities (EFL) have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday.

    UPCOMING

    GOLF-EUROPEAN/

    European Tour - Joburg Open

    Round three of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg.

    21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    GOLF-RSM/

    PGA Tour - RSM Classic

    Round two of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

    20 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

    Autumn Nations Cup - England lock Maro Itoje looks ahead to Ireland game

    England lock Maro Itoje talks about Saturday's game against Ireland.

    20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-FJI/

    Autumn Nations Cup - Italy v Fiji

    Italy face Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

    21 Nov 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

    RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/ (PIX)

    Tri-Nations - Argentina v Australia

    Argentina play Australia in the Tri-Nations at Hunter Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

    SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

    Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage

    Seoul v Beijing Guoan

    Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua

    Nov 21

    SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

    England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea

    21 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue1- Monaco v Paris St Germain

    Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Monaco in Ligue 1

    20 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

    Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Bordeaux

    Bordeaux travel to Rennes in Ligue 1.

    20 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-NER-MTL/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Montreal Impact

    2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

    20 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

    SOCCER-USA-NSC-MIA/ (PIX)

    Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF

    2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

    21 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

    TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

    Tennis - ATP Finals

    The semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London.

    21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

