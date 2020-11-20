REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-OKC-OUBRE-TRADE/

Golden State to acquire OKC's Kelly Oubre, per reports

On the day the Warriors learned five-time All-Star guard Klay Thompson would miss his second straight season due to an injury, Golden State agreed to a deal to acquire forward Kelly Oubre from the Oklahoma City Thunder, multiple media outlets reported Thursday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/PREVIEW

Bruce blasts Almiron agent over Newcastle exit talk

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce on Friday slammed the agent of attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron for suggesting that the Paraguay international is on the radar of many European teams and looking to leave the Premier League side.

SOCCER-ENGLAND/RESCUE

English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee

English soccer authorities (EFL) have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday.

UPCOMING

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

European Tour - Joburg Open

Round three of the Joburg Open at Randpark GC in Johannesburg.

21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GOLF-RSM/

PGA Tour - RSM Classic

Round two of the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

20 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ENG-IRL/ (PIX)

Autumn Nations Cup - England lock Maro Itoje looks ahead to Ireland game

England lock Maro Itoje talks about Saturday's game against Ireland.

20 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-ITA-FJI/

Autumn Nations Cup - Italy v Fiji

Italy face Fiji in the new Autumn Nations Cup.

21 Nov 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP-ARG-AUS/ (PIX)

Tri-Nations - Argentina v Australia

Argentina play Australia in the Tri-Nations at Hunter Stadium. This match was originally scheduled for September 26 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

21 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

Soccer - Asian Champions League - Group Stage

Seoul v Beijing Guoan

Ulsan v Shanghai Shenhua

Nov 21

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-CHE/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Chelsea

21 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-AMO-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue1- Monaco v Paris St Germain

Leaders Paris St Germain travel to Monaco in Ligue 1

20 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-BOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Rennes v Bordeaux

Bordeaux travel to Rennes in Ligue 1.

20 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NER-MTL/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - New England Revolution v Montreal Impact

2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 Nov 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

SOCCER-USA-NSC-MIA/ (PIX)

Soccer - MLS - Nashville SC v Inter Miami CF

2020 MLS Season (Play-In) - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

21 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals

The semi-finals of the ATP Finals in London.

21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT