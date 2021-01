Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

TENNIS-GIPPSLAND

Ostapenko battles back to go through in Gippsland Trophy

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back from a set down to reach the second round of the Gippsland Trophy as a raft of Australian Open warm-up tournaments got underway at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi scores OT winner in debut

Aleksi Heponiemi scored at 2:45 of overtime in his first NHL game to give the visiting Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Bring on the Melbourne crowds, says Djokovic

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic found playing without crowds last season strange and he can't wait to wow the fans in the stands at his 17th Australian Open.

UPCOMING

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-UTA/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

31 Jan 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-IND-PHI/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Indiana Pacers v Philadelphia 76ers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIN-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

1 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - New York Knicks v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

31 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BKN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/OPENING NIGHT (TV)

NFL-Chiefs and Buccaneers kickoff Super Bowl buildup with Opening Night fun

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs hold opening news conferences ahead of Super Bowl.

1 Feb

GOLF-FARMERS/ (TV)

Golf - PGA Tour - Farmers Insurance Open

Fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

31 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HANDBALL-WORLD/ (PIX)

IHF Handball World Championship - Gold Medal Match - Denmark v Sweden

Denmark face Sweden in the IHF Handball World Championship Final at the Cairo Stadium Sports Hall.

31 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ANA-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Anaheim Ducks v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Honda Center, Anaheim, California

1 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Buffalo Sabres v New Jersey Devils

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

31 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CAR-DAL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Carolina Hurricanes v Dallas Stars

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina

31 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CHI-CBJ/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Chicago Blackhawks v Columbus Blue Jackets

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-FLA/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Detroit Red Wings v Florida Panthers

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

31 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-EDM-OTT/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Edmonton Oilers v Ottawa Senators

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

1 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-COL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minnesota

1 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PHI-NYI/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-ESPORTS/AUSTRIA (TV)

Esports - Virtual Austrian Formula One Grand Prix

The F1 Virtual Austrian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday. Williams drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi are the first Formula 1 drivers to confirm they'll be taking part. Other F1 drivers - past and present - as well as celebrity fans are expected to race in the first of three virtual F1 races.

31 Jan 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/SOUTH-SUDAN (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-South Sudanese athletes training in Japan stuck in COVID-19 limbo

Two years ago, a group of South Sudanese athletes moved to the remote Japanese city of Maebashi to prepare for the Tokyo Games. Since then, the Games have been postponed and are in doubt again this year. The situation has left the group in limbo.

1 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP/GILPIN (PIX) (TV)

Rugby-Interview with World Rugby chief on how pandemic has impacted bidding process for future World Cups

World Rugby Chief Operating Officer and Head of Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin speaks about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the bidding process for future tournaments, as the process begins to find hosts for the 2027 and 2031 men's World Cups, along with the bids for the 2025 and 2029 women's World Cups, begins in February.

1 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-CTB-GRE/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Coritiba v Gremio - Couto Pereira stadium, Curitiba, Brazil

31 Jan 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLU-GOI/REPORT (PIX)

Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Goias

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Fluminense v Goias - Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

31 Jan 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Brighton & Hove Albion play Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

31 Jan 14:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LEE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Leeds United

Leicester City play Leeds United in the Premier League.

31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City take on West Ham United and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the in the FA Women's Super League.

31 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-WHU/

Soccer - Women's Super League - Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City take on West Ham United and we'll wrap up the rest of the action from around the in the FA Women's Super League.

31 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Liverpool

In-form West Ham United take on Liverpool in the Premier League as they look to keep up their top-four challenge

31 Jan 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League matches:

1 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon

Lille play Dijon in Ligue 1

31 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LOR-PSG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Paris St Germain

Paris St Germain travel to Lorient in Ligue 1

31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-WOB-SCF/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg v Freiburg

VfL Wolfsburg face Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

31 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-LAZ-ATT/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Lazio v Atalanta

Lazio host Atalanta in a Serie A match. Will wrapup other 3pm games in this report.

31 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-PRM/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Napoli v Parma

Napoli host Parma in a Serie A match.

31 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-HEL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Hellas Verona

Roma host Hellas Verona in a Serie A match.

31 Jan 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/

Soccer - Italy - Serie A talking points

Talking-points from the weekend's Serie A matches

1 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-CCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Cadiz v Atletico Madrid

Cadiz face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

31 Jan 10:15 ET / 15:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

31 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/

Soccer - Spain - Talking points from the La Liga weekend

Three talking points from the weekend's action in Spain's top flight.

1 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TENNIS-GIPPSLAND/

Tennis - WTA 500 - Gippsland Trophy

Day two of the Gippsland Trophy - a WTA 500 tournament.

1 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/ICEHOCKEY

Ice Hockey-IIHF to announce host of this year's world championship after Belarus stripped of tournamen

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to announce the host of the 2021 world championship after Belarus was stripped of co-hosting rights due to political unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Feb