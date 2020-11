Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-VISIT

Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

MOTOR-F1-TURKEY/ (PIX)

Arise, Sir Lewis? I'm no unsung hero, says Hamilton

LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton's record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship has fuelled expectations of a knighthood but the Briton, overlooked in the past, pointed instead to the ranks of 'unsung heroes'.

SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA-JACK-BAN/

Swimming: CAS halves Australian Jack's doping ban to two years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday halved Australian swimmer Shayna Jack's four-year ban for a positive drug test before last year's world championships, saying she did not intentionally ingest the banned anabolic agent Ligandrol.

UPCOMING

FOOTBALL-NFL-CHI-MIN/ (PIX)

NFL - Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings

2020-2021 NFL Season (Regular Season) - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

17 Nov 20:15 ET / 01:15 GMT

GOLF-MASTERS/ (GRAPHIC)

Johnson not ready to rest of laurels after Masters win

Dustin Johnson exudes an air of cool nonchalance on the course but that calm exterior hides a burning desire to compile a major record that does justice to his rich talents.

16 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/ (INTERVIEW)

Qatar learns lessons for Asian Champions League Part II

Qatari officials are confident that refinements made to health protocols for the resumption of eastern half of the Asian Champions League will prevent COVID-19 infections from again influencing the outcome of the competition.

17 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH (PIX)

Bach in Tokyo for two-day visit

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is in Tokyo for a three-day visit to throw his support behind organisers planning for the postponed Olympic Games next year.

Nov 17

OLYMPICS-2020/BACH-STADIUM (PIX) (TV)

Bach visits Tokyo's National Stadium and Athletes' Village

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits National Stadium and Athletes' Village whilst in Tokyo for a two-day visit to throw his support behind organisers planning for the postponed Olympic Games next year.

17 Nov 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUGBY-UNION-AUTUMNCUP-IRL-ENG/

Autumn Nations Cup - Ireland captain news conference

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton holds a news conference ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup test against England in Dublin on Saturday

17 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFRICA-NATIONS/WRAP

African Cup of Nations qualifiers

A round-up of Monday's African Cup of Nations qualifiers

Malawi v Burkina Faso, Blantyre (Group B)

South Sudan v Uganda, Nairobi (Group B)

Sao Tomé et Principe v South Africa, Port Elizabeth (Group C)

Gambia v Gabon, Banjul (Group D)

Mozambique v Cameroon, Maputo (Group F)

Botswana v Zambia, Francistown (Group H)

Zimbabwe v Algeria, Harare (Group H)

Eswatini v Congo, Manzini (Group I)

16 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-CRO-POR/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

UEFA Nations League - Croatia and Portugal news conference and training

Croatia and Portugal managers hold news conferences ahead of their UEFA Nations League clash.

16 Nov 10:45 ET / 15:45 GMT

SOCCER-UEFANATIONS-FRA-SWE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - UEFA Nations League - France news conference

France coach Didier Deschamps holds a news conference ahead of their UEFA Nations League game against Sweden.

16 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

ATP Finals

Day three of the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

17 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT