TOP STORIES

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Thiem survives fired-up Kyrgios test in five-set thriller

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dominic Thiem produced a comeback for the ages to overhaul a fired-up Nick Kyrgios in a five-set classic at the Australian Open on Friday to send a baying crowd home in disappointment on the last night before a five-day lockdown in Melbourne.

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-FRA/

Ireland suffer major blow as Sexton, Murray, Ryan out for France

DUBLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and lock James Ryan were ruled out of Sunday's Six Nations clash with France in a massive setback to coach Andy Farrell as he seeks to keep his side's tournament hopes alive.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-SCO-WAL/

Rugby - Six Nations Championship - Scotland captain press conference

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg will be holding press conference on the eve of the Six Nations clash at Murrayfield against Wales

12 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GOLF-PROAM/

Golf - PGA Tour - AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-MANZIEL/

American football-Johnny Manziel discusses latest career move to Fan Controlled Football

Johnny Manziel, whose much-hyped NFL career fizzled after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, talks about his decision to join a four-team startup called Fan Controlled Football where fans watching online can set rosters and call plays.

12 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-MUN/

Soccer- Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester united

Second-placed Manchester United look to close the gap to leaders Chelsea when they travel to Manchester City.

12 Feb 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Australian Open

Action from the third round of the Australian Open - the first grand slam of the year.

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-MIN/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NYR-BOS/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - New York Rangers v Boston Bruins

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-NYK/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia

13 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-SAS/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Atlanta Hawks v San Antonio Spurs

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DAL-NOP/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

13 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-DET/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Boston Celtics v Detroit Pistons

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-CHI-LAC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - United Center, Chicago, Illinois

13 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ARI-STL/ (PIX)

Hockey - NHL - Arizona Coyotes v St. Louis Blues

2020-21 NHL Season (Regular Season) - Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-DEN-OKC/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-UTA-MIL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

13 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-POR-CLE/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Portland Trail Blazers v Cleveland Cavaliers

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Moda Center at the Rose Quarter, Portland, Oregon

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SAILING-AMERICASCUP/ (TV)

Sailing - America's Cup Challenger Series

Day one of the finals of the Prada Cup, the challenger series for the America's Cup, which is raced on Waitemata Harbour in Auckland.

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-SAC-ORL/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MEM/ (PIX)

Basketball - NBA - Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies

2020-21 NBA Season (Regular Season) - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

13 Feb 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool

Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League.

13 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Atletico Madrid

Granada face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

13 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT